Sports

Wiemer, Adames, Burnes carry Brewers to 7-3 win over NL Central-leading Reds

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer hits a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer hits a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto is congratulated by Elly De La Cruz after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto is congratulated by Elly De La Cruz after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl can't catch a triple hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Brian Anderson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl can't catch a triple hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Brian Anderson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz ends up in the net trying to catch a foul ball hit byMilwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz ends up in the net trying to catch a foul ball hit byMilwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By JOE TOTORAITIS
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Wiemer and Willy Adames hit two-run homers and Corbin Burnes allowed just three hits in six innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the division-leading Cincinnati Reds 7-3 on Friday night in an matchup of the NL Central’s top teams.

The victory lifted the Brewers to within a game of the Reds, who saw their five-game winning streak halted. Milwaukee won for the fourth time in five games against Cincinnati.

Burnes (7-5) walked four and struck out six to win consecutive games for the first time since mid-April.

Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded single in a five-run second inning in his return from the injured list and the Boston Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3.

Joey Votto hit a two-run homer for Cincinnati, which entered the key series a season-high 10 games over .500 and had won eight of their last nine, and 20 of the last 24.

Burnes’ only trouble came in the fifth inning. Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz blooped a single into short left field. One out later, Votto crushed a 0-1 pitch into the second tier of the right-field bleachers.

Since coming off the 60-day injured list because of left shoulder and left biceps surgery on June 19, Votto has six home runs and 15 RBIs in 18 appearances.

Adames hit his 14th home run, a two-run shot, in the bottom of the fifth.

The Brewers jumped out 2-0 in the first on consecutive doubles by William Contreras, Adames and Owen Miller. Wiemer slugged a two-run homer in the second.

Victor Caratini had an RBI single for Milwaukee in the seventh.

Trying to protect a five-run lead in the top of the ninth, Tyson Miller walked two and gave up a run-scoring double to Votto with one out. Brewers manager Craig Counsell turned to his closer, Devin Williams, who struck out Spencer Steer, walked Tyler Stephenson and fanned pinch-hitter Nick Senzel for his 19th save in 21 chances,

Andrew Abbott (4-1) allowed six runs on nine hits, a walk and six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings, the shortest of his seven starts this season and second against Milwaukee. His ERA jumped to 2.38 after he came in with a 1.21 ERA in his previous six starts.

Abbott won his major league debut, 2-0, against the Brewers on June 5th. In that game, he allowed one hit over six innings with four walks and six strikeouts.

VOTTO PASSES BENCH

With his sixth home run of the season, Votto now has 3,645 career total bases, one more than Johnny Bench. He is cashing Pete Rose (4,645).

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Luke Weaver (2-2, 6.72 ERA) is 4-3 with a 4.23 ERA in seven career starts and appearances against the Brewers.

Brewers: RHP Colin Rea (5-4, 4.40) is 4-0 with a 5.17 ERA in four career games, including three starts, against the Reds.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports