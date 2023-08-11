Burnley removes spectator from stadium after Man City player struck by lighter

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley said the club removed a spectator who threw a lighter at Manchester City defender Rico Lewis during the first half of the teams’ Premier League game on Friday.

The object thrown from the crowd appeared to hit Lewis on the side of his face when he was on the ground near one of the corner flags at Turf Moor.

Burnley said the incident was “unacceptable.”

“The person responsible has been identified and removed from the ground by the police,” the club said. “Any individual found guilty of throwing missiles within the stadium will receive a banning order.”

Late in the game, which City won 3-0, there was a brief delay when a spectator attempted to get onto the field. He was stopped by security before reaching the playing surface.

