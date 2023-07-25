FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
World News

77 people are injured, 5 critically, after 2 buses collide at a South African university

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least 77 people were injured, five of them critically, after two buses collided at the entrance to a South African university on Tuesday, police and transport authorities said.

One of the buses was a university vehicle ferrying students between campuses at the University of Johannesburg. The other was a city bus.

Metro Bus spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi said that five people suffered critical injuries in the crash, and all 77 of the injured were hospitalized. Both drivers were among those taken to the hospital, he said.

In the aftermath, one of the buses lay on its side after crashing through a fence at an entrance to the university. The accident happened around 7 a.m., authorities said.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said a case of negligent driving would be opened by police considering “the severity and seriousness” of the crash. The cause of the crash was not yet known, Fihla said.

The University of Johannesburg said three of its students were among those taken to the hospital.

