U.S. News

NTSB looking at risk parked semis posed to Greyhound bus in fatal Illinois accident

A Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway exit in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others. (July 12)

By JIM SALTER and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Big rig driver David Cherno was hauling Jimmy Dean sausages on Interstate 70 when he had to stop for the night or risk violating federal regulations limiting driving time for truckers. An Illinois rest area was full, so Cherno parked on the wide shoulder of the exit ramp leading to it — a common practice for truck drivers.

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Cherno was awakened to a frightening jolt that sent him airborne into his dash. He got out and saw the horror: A burning Greyhound bus jammed into his trailer, passengers pushing and kicking at windows trying to get out.

The accident near St. Louis killed three of the 22 bus passengers and left 14 other people, including the driver, injured. The National Transportation Safety Board is trying to determine what caused the bus to strike three parked rigs and will look at factors such as driver fatigue. Investigators also are specifically looking at the safety risks posed by trucks parked on ramps.

Other news
In this screenshot from a livestream broadcast by the State of Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill, Monday, June 12, 2023, at Harold Washington Library's Thomas Hughes Children's Library in downtown Chicago. The new law will require the state's libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. If they refuse, they will not receive state funding. Pritzker said the law will make Illinois the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans. (State of Illinois via AP)
‘First of its kind’ Illinois law will penalize libraries that ban books
A new law signed in Illinois on Monday will require the state’s libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Macoupin County Republican Central Committee Chairman Tom Stoecker poses for a photo outside the Macoupin County Courthouse Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Carlinville, Ill. Carlinville is located in one of Illinois' Congressional districts that flipped from Republican to Democrat as a result of gerrymandering. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Analysis: What makes a fair election? Recent redistricting the most politically balanced in years
Americans may not like political gridlock, but a new Associated Press analysis indicates that the closely divided Congress relatively accurately reflects the desires of voters.
FILE - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles during a bill signing ceremony Monday, March 13, 2023, in Chicago. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, June 9, 2023, signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Illinois adopts new LGBTQ+ protections for community deemed ‘under attack’ in the US
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, center left, and Comptroller Susana Mendoza smile at the state Capitol, in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after Pritzker signed a law providing disability benefits to Chicago first responders, including Mendoza's brother, who contracted COVID-19 on the job before vaccines were available. Pritzker said he was not worried about a $1.84 billion drop in revenue in April compared with a year earlier because the budget he proposed last winter for the fiscal year that begins July anticipated less revenue. The Legislature has to approve a spending plan before its scheduled spring session adjournment on Friday, April 19. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs $50.4 billion budget with key investments in education
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the state’s $50.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year into law Wednesday, hailing it for being balanced and what he called its “transformative investments” in early childhood, K-12 and higher education.

“It’s absolutely an issue,” NTSB board member Tom Chapman said.

An estimated 13 million trucks operate on U.S. roadways, and there aren’t nearly enough overnight parking places at rest areas, truck stops or elsewhere to accommodate them. Meanwhile, federal regulations require electronic monitoring that tracks the driver’s hours behind the wheel. Violations of “Hours of Service” regulations can result in fines, sometimes reaching thousands of dollars.

As a result, truckers nearing their hourly limits are often forced to find alternative spots to pull off for the night. Many opt for highway off-ramps, especially those at rest areas. The practice is illegal in Illinois and most states but police often look the other way, aware of the plight truckers face. Illinois State Police also are investigating they Greyhound crash and it isn’t clear if truckers who were parked near the ramp could be ticketed.

Cherno, who helped pull passengers from the wreckage and extinguish a fire on the bus, insisted he was parked legally because he was far enough on the shoulder and from the highway entrance. He said there were no signs prohibiting parking along the ramp, as there are at some rest stops.

Had his night gone as planned he wouldn’t have even been there, he said. Cherno told The Associated Press that he had hoped to make it to Troy, Illinois, to stop Tuesday night, but was at the end of his allowable 11 hours on the road.

“I was 15 minutes from Troy, but these electronic logs will violate you for driving 10 extra minutes to find a parking space,” Cherno said.

Some trucking industry advocacy groups say the electronic monitoring has created a situation that compromises safety.

“Drivers run out of time on their clocks and have to find a safe place to park their rigs, and in most cases truck stops are full or they do not have enough time to make it to another location,” said Michael Boston, president of the 35,000-member National Owner Operators Association.

Collin Long, director of government affairs for the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, said truckers are often faced with parking on a ramp or finding a remote location off the highway, a spot that has its own dangers.

“We’ve had instances of drivers assaulted, murdered, robbed because they’re parking in places they shouldn’t be,” Long said. “It puts them in a real no-win situation.”

But others say electronic monitoring has helped make roadways safer by requiring rest for truckers. As much as it inconveniences Cherno, he fears that large trucking companies would take advantage of drivers if monitors were removed. But he favors flexibility.

Executive Director Zach Cahalan of the Truck Safety Coalition, which seeks to reduce deaths and injuries resulting from accidents involving trucks, said that before electronic monitoring, paper log books “were referred to as comic books commonly in the industry because they were fiction” and easy to falsify.

“The rules were always there and to blame people holding you accountable for rules that keep you and other people safe is absurd,” Cahalan said.

Still, the number of people killed in accidents involving large trucks increased 10% in the first half of 2022 compared to the previous year, according to estimates released in January by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

It isn’t known how many accidents nationally involve parked trucks. Studies in two states found alarming numbers.

Last year, the California Department of Transportation released a study showing that from 2014 to 2018, 1,626 crashes in the state involved parked trucks, resulting in 131 deaths. A 2020 study by the Texas Department of Transportation found that from 2013 to 2017, 2,315 accidents involving parked trucks were blamed for 138 deaths.

A statement from the U.S. Department of Transportation acknowledged the truck parking shortage and said more than $70 million has been invested under President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law for truck parking facilities. Recent grants have included $22.9 million to Texas, $10.5 million to Louisiana, $15 million to Florida and $22 million to Tennessee.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois sponsored legislation that seeks $750 million over three years to build truck parking spaces across the nation.

As for electronic monitoring, Cherno would like to see some allowance so truckers can find safer parking even if it means going over the time limit by a few minutes. Bost agreed.

“The reality is we need to allow for common sense,” Bost said.

___

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas.