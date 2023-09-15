Bus transporting high school volleyball team collides with truck, killing truck’s driver

PETERSBURG, N.D. (AP) — A school bus that was transporting North Dakota high school volleyball players collided Thursday with a pickup truck, killing the truck’s driver and injuring several people on the bus, authorities said.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a news release that the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on state highway 32, about six miles (9.66 kilometers) south of the town of Petersburg.

The driver of the truck died at the scene, and multiple passengers on the bus were taken to a Grand Forks hospital. The players were part of the Hatton-Northwood team.

Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas said he had no details about the extent of the injuries.