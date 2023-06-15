June 15, 2023 GMT
BC-PLATINUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|PLATINUM
|50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
|Jul
|981.30
|995.70
|965.50
|991.90
|+11.90
|Oct
|985.10
|1000.10
|970.00
|996.30
|+12.00
|Jan
|983.50
|1004.00
|979.00
|1001.50
|+11.40
|Apr
|992.10
|1006.30
|990.20
|1006.30
|+9.30
|Jul
|1001.50
|1010.90
|1001.50
|1010.90
|+9.20
|Est. sales 28,272.
|Wed.'s sales 25,871
|Wed.'s open int 69,815
|PALLADIUM
|100 troy oz; dollars per oz
|Jun
|1383.00
|—4.90
|Jul
|1388.70
|—4.90
|Aug
|1382.70
|—4.90
|Sep
|1393.00
|1399.50
|1357.00
|1397.30
|—4.90
|Dec
|1375.50
|1411.00
|1375.00
|1410.10
|—4.90
|Mar
|1423.80
|—4.90
|Jun
|1439.70
|—4.90
|Est. sales 1,692.
|Wed.'s sales 1,918
|Wed.'s open int 12,609