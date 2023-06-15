BC-PLATINUM

AP NEWS
June 15, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
PLATINUM
50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
Jul981.30995.70965.50991.90+11.90
Oct985.101000.10970.00996.30+12.00
Jan983.501004.00979.001001.50+11.40
Apr992.101006.30990.201006.30+9.30
Jul1001.501010.901001.501010.90+9.20
Est. sales 28,272. Wed.'s sales 25,871
Wed.'s open int 69,815
PALLADIUM
100 troy oz; dollars per oz
Jun1383.00—4.90
Jul1388.70—4.90
Aug1382.70—4.90
Sep1393.001399.501357.001397.30—4.90
Dec1375.501411.001375.001410.10—4.90
Mar1423.80—4.90
Jun1439.70—4.90
Est. sales 1,692. Wed.'s sales 1,918
Wed.'s open int 12,609
