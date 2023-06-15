BC-PLATINUM

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. PLATINUM 50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz. Jul 981.30 995.70 965.50 991.90 +11.90 Oct 985.10 1000.10 970.00 996.30 +12.00 Jan 983.50 1004.00 979.00 1001.50 +11.40 Apr 992.10 1006.30 990.20 1006.30 +9.30 Jul 1001.50 1010.90 1001.50 1010.90 +9.20 Est. sales 28,272. Wed.'s sales 25,871 Wed.'s open int 69,815 PALLADIUM 100 troy oz; dollars per oz Jun 1383.00 —4.90 Jul 1388.70 —4.90 Aug 1382.70 —4.90 Sep 1393.00 1399.50 1357.00 1397.30 —4.90 Dec 1375.50 1411.00 1375.00 1410.10 —4.90 Mar 1423.80 —4.90 Jun 1439.70 —4.90 Est. sales 1,692. Wed.'s sales 1,918 Wed.'s open int 12,609