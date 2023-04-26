April 26, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Wednesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|28315
|—
|55
|Sep
|28250
|—
|60
|Dec
|28045
|—
|55
|Mar
|28060
|—
|50
|Tue.'s sales 3,760
|Tue.'s open int 12,374,
|up 80
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4110.2
|4116.2
|4068.7
|4076.0
|—17.2
|Sep
|4149.5
|4152.5
|4106.0
|4112.7
|—17.0
|Dec
|4171.0
|4180.2
|4140.2
|4147.2
|—16.8
|Mar
|4201.2
|4201.2
|4179.7
|4179.7
|—16.3
|Jun
|4238.0
|4238.0
|4212.0
|4212.0
|—17.0
|Sep
|4231.0
|—17.0
|Dec
|4252.0
|—17.0
|Mar
|4289.0
|—17.0
|Jun
|4304.0
|—17.0
|Dec
|4348.0
|—17.0
|Dec
|4432.0
|—17.0
|Dec
|4517.0
|—17.0
|Est. sales 1,751,976.
|Tue.'s sales 1,775,251
|Tue.'s open int 2,265,794,
|up 3,463
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|May
|101.20
|—2.16
|Jun
|101.57
|101.63
|100.74
|101.20
|—2.16
|Jul
|100.87
|—.40
|Sep
|101.26
|101.26
|100.45
|100.87
|—2.21
|Dec
|100.70
|—2.15
|Mar
|100.54
|—2.14
|Est. sales 16,407.
|Tue.'s sales 13,086
|Tue.'s open int 34,441,
|up 780
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|May
|28295
|—
|45
|Jun
|28445
|28550
|28250
|28315
|—
|55
|Jul
|28245
|—
|45
|Aug
|28225
|—
|45
|Sep
|28390
|28390
|28250
|28250
|—
|55
|Dec
|28045
|—
|55
|Mar
|28060
|—
|45
|Jun
|27985
|—
|45
|Sep
|27915
|—
|45
|Dec
|27845
|—
|45
|Mar
|27775
|—
|45
|Jun
|27705
|—
|45
|Sep
|27630
|—
|50
|Dec
|27560
|—
|45
|Mar
|27490
|—
|45
|Dec
|27280
|—
|45
|Dec
|26995
|—
|45
|Dec
|26715
|—
|45
|Est. sales 25,052.
|Tue.'s sales 19,348
|Tue.'s open int 44,218