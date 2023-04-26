BC-Index fut.

AP NEWS
April 26, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Wednesday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun2831555
Sep2825060
Dec2804555
Mar2806050
Tue.'s sales 3,760
Tue.'s open int 12,374, up 80
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4110.24116.24068.74076.0—17.2
Sep4149.54152.54106.04112.7—17.0
Dec4171.04180.24140.24147.2—16.8
Mar4201.24201.24179.74179.7—16.3
Jun4238.04238.04212.04212.0—17.0
Sep4231.0—17.0
Dec4252.0—17.0
Mar4289.0—17.0
Jun4304.0—17.0
Dec4348.0—17.0
Dec4432.0—17.0
Dec4517.0—17.0
Est. sales 1,751,976. Tue.'s sales 1,775,251
Tue.'s open int 2,265,794, up 3,463
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
May101.20—2.16
Jun101.57101.63100.74101.20—2.16
Jul100.87—.40
Sep101.26101.26100.45100.87—2.21
Dec100.70—2.15
Mar100.54—2.14
Est. sales 16,407. Tue.'s sales 13,086
Tue.'s open int 34,441, up 780
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
May2829545
Jun2844528550282502831555
Jul2824545
Aug2822545
Sep2839028390282502825055
Dec2804555
Mar2806045
Jun2798545
Sep2791545
Dec2784545
Mar2777545
Jun2770545
Sep2763050
Dec2756045
Mar2749045
Dec2728045
Dec2699545
Dec2671545
Est. sales 25,052. Tue.'s sales 19,348
Tue.'s open int 44,218
