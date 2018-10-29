Lower Burrell approved for $210,000 grant for Little Pucketa rehabilitation project

A $210,000 grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s PA Small Water and Sewer program will help Lower Burrell make upgrades to its sanitary sewer system.

The grant money, approved last month , will go toward the city’s Little Pucketa Rehabilitation Project No. 2, which consists of sewer system upgrades in multiple sections of the city that have higher dry weather to wet weather volumes, Public Works Foreman Scott Johnson said.

Some of the proposed upgrades include cured-in-place pipe lining, digging up and rerouting sewer lines, flow monitoring and manhole sealing, Johnson said.

They will help eliminate infiltration and inflow into the sewer system and reduce any maintenance in the areas that receive repairs, he said.

“We want to get it to where there’s hardly any impact when it rains into the sanitary system,” Johnson said. “These steps will help get us there, along with the residents upgrading their laterals. Rerouting some of the sanitary lines will also help with the flows and help reduce the chances of backups ... during rainfalls.”

Johnson said the city is working with engineering firm Mott MacDonald to prioritize projects that will best utilize the funding.

“It’s a pretty big area, but we’re concentrating, I guess you could say, on the eastern part of Leechburg Road and working our way toward the west, because that was the area where the flow was the most during wet weather,” Johnson said.

State Sen. Jim Brewster, D-McKeesport, helped the city’s municipal authority secure the grant, which requires applicants to provide matching funds of at least 15 percent.

A former mayor of McKeesport and a longtime member of its council, Brewster said state investment in quality local projects often is the difference between completing the work on time and on budget, or delaying or suspending work on necessary repairs.

“We are fortunate to have the continued support of Sen. Brewster in our community,” Lower Burrell Mayor Richard Callender said. “It is this type of partnership which allows us all to succeed.”

Callender said the municipal authority continues to monitor and evaluate the sanitary sewer system and identify areas in need of repair due to wet weather capacity issues.