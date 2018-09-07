Bridge work finished on Little Deer Creek Valley Road

Little Deer Creek Valley Road is reopen to traffic in Indiana Township following the completion of bridge work.

The bridge spanning a branch of Little Deer Creek was replaced as part of the state’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

The bridge was one of 558 being replaced statewide. The new crossing is longer and wider than the one it replaced. It is designed to last 100 years.

The new bridge was built by Pugliano Construction.