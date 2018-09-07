Bridge work finished on Little Deer Creek Valley Road
Little Deer Creek Valley Road is reopen to traffic in Indiana Township following the completion of bridge work.
The bridge spanning a branch of Little Deer Creek was replaced as part of the state’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.
The bridge was one of 558 being replaced statewide. The new crossing is longer and wider than the one it replaced. It is designed to last 100 years.
Other news
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.
The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences.
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.
The new bridge was built by Pugliano Construction.