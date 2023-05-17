May 17, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Wednesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|30530
|+660
|Sep
|30470
|+670
|Dec
|30260
|+670
|Mar
|30300
|+680
|Tue.'s sales 4,589
|Tue.'s open int 14,130,
|up 596
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4126.0
|4179.0
|4122.0
|4171.5
|+48.5
|Sep
|4165.0
|4217.5
|4162.0
|4210.2
|+49.0
|Dec
|4202.5
|4255.0
|4200.7
|4248.0
|+50.3
|Mar
|4272.0
|4283.0
|4272.0
|4283.0
|+50.0
|Jun
|4312.0
|+50.0
|Sep
|4336.0
|+52.0
|Dec
|4357.0
|+52.0
|Mar
|4391.0
|+52.0
|Jun
|4406.0
|+52.0
|Dec
|4450.0
|+52.0
|Dec
|4534.0
|+52.0
|Dec
|4619.0
|+52.0
|Est. sales 1,503,264.
|Tue.'s sales 1,320,165
|Tue.'s open int 2,306,298
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|102.44
|102.96
|102.37
|102.72
|—.64
|Jul
|102.37
|+.32
|Aug
|102.37
|+.32
|Sep
|102.09
|102.56
|102.06
|102.37
|—.71
|Dec
|101.88
|102.17
|101.88
|102.17
|—.68
|Mar
|102.00
|—.68
|Est. sales 10,146.
|Tue.'s sales 10,371
|Tue.'s open int 30,880
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jun
|29895
|30540
|29865
|30530
|+660
|Jul
|30500
|+685
|Aug
|30475
|+685
|Sep
|30140
|30470
|30140
|30470
|+670
|Oct
|30425
|+685
|Dec
|30260
|+670
|Mar
|30300
|+680
|Jun
|30220
|+680
|Sep
|30140
|+675
|Dec
|30065
|+675
|Mar
|29990
|+675
|Jun
|29915
|+675
|Sep
|29840
|+675
|Dec
|29760
|+670
|Mar
|29685
|+670
|Dec
|29455
|+660
|Dec
|29150
|+655
|Dec
|28845
|+645
|Est. sales 30,426.
|Tue.'s sales 23,143
|Tue.'s open int 54,119,
|up 2,688