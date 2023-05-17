AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Index fut.

May 17, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Wednesday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun30530+660
Sep30470+670
Dec30260+670
Mar30300+680
Tue.'s sales 4,589
Tue.'s open int 14,130, up 596
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4126.04179.04122.04171.5+48.5
Sep4165.04217.54162.04210.2+49.0
Dec4202.54255.04200.74248.0+50.3
Mar4272.04283.04272.04283.0+50.0
Jun4312.0+50.0
Sep4336.0+52.0
Dec4357.0+52.0
Mar4391.0+52.0
Jun4406.0+52.0
Dec4450.0+52.0
Dec4534.0+52.0
Dec4619.0+52.0
Est. sales 1,503,264. Tue.'s sales 1,320,165
Tue.'s open int 2,306,298
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun102.44102.96102.37102.72—.64
Jul102.37+.32
Aug102.37+.32
Sep102.09102.56102.06102.37—.71
Dec101.88102.17101.88102.17—.68
Mar102.00—.68
Est. sales 10,146. Tue.'s sales 10,371
Tue.'s open int 30,880
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jun29895305402986530530+660
Jul30500+685
Aug30475+685
Sep30140304703014030470+670
Oct30425+685
Dec30260+670
Mar30300+680
Jun30220+680
Sep30140+675
Dec30065+675
Mar29990+675
Jun29915+675
Sep29840+675
Dec29760+670
Mar29685+670
Dec29455+660
Dec29150+655
Dec28845+645
Est. sales 30,426. Tue.'s sales 23,143
Tue.'s open int 54,119, up 2,688
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.