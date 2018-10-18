Penn Hills seeks real estate firm to market old municipal building

Penn Hills is seeking proposals from local real estate firms to market the municipality’s old administrative building on Frankstown Road.

Proposals are due by Oct. 31. To see details regarding requirements, visit bit.ly/2QD4JXa.

“We’re trying to evaluate all options for the municipality,” said Municipal Manager Scott Andrejchak. “We want to know the best way forward. In order for us to move forward, we need information.”

Penn Hills staff, including police and EMS departments, moved to a new building at 102 Duff Road in July and August. The $12.3 million complex includes a 43,200-square-foot municipal and police building, and a 9,000-square-foot emergency services building. It also will have a firefighter training area.

The old building, located at 12245 Frankstown Road, had housed police, EMS and administrative staff since 1968. It sits on around an acre of land and is valued at nearly $2.3 million, according to real estate records.

Penn Hills has owned the property since 1937.

Officials originally intended to tear down the old building and create what they call the “Penn Hills Town Square Memorial.” However, the plan didn’t sit well with several residents, who want the existing police statue featuring a kneeling officer and a veterans memorial to move to the new municipal complex.

Elected officials agreed to have the structures moved to the new complex in March, and plans for the old site have remained unclear. However, the municipality sought a $250,000 grant for the town square memorial project from Allegheny County in February.

Calls to the municipality’s planning department, which applied for the grant, did not get returned.

The police statue and memorial bricks have been moved to the new municipal complex, but they have not been fixed on the site.

Councilman John Petrucci said the statue and the bricks would be installed within the next couple weeks.