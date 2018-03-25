Parkway North down to 1 southbound lane on Saturday

Planned construction on the Parkway North, or I-279, will see the busy roadway reduced to one lane Saturday.

According to PennDOT the southbound, or inbound, side of the road will be reduced to a single lane from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between the Camp Horne Road exit in Ohio Township and the Perrysville Avenue exit in Ross.

The restriction will be in place weather-permitting.

The construction is part of a $87.94 million Parkway North improvement project.

PennDOT says it will include concrete patching and paving, preservation of 30 bridges and 49 overhead signs, repairs to 29 walls, ramp repairs, lighting improvements, HOV repairs, sign upgrades, guardrail and drainage improvements, and an anti-icing system installation on bridges at the McKnight Road interchange.

Crews from the Trumbull Corp. and Lindy Paving are performing the work.

PennDOT asks that motorists use caution as they travel through the construction zone.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.