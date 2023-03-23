March 23, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|27025
|+45
|Sep
|26970
|+40
|Dec
|26765
|+45
|Mar
|27000
|+30
|Wed.'s sales 4,012
|Wed.'s open int 10,606,
|up 187
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|3972.7
|4039.5
|3948.5
|3978.0
|+7.5
|Sep
|4008.0
|4069.5
|3980.0
|4009.5
|+6.3
|Dec
|4048.0
|4098.0
|4013.5
|4040.7
|+6.0
|Mar
|4071.0
|+1.0
|Jun
|4095.0
|—4.0
|Sep
|4115.0
|—4.0
|Dec
|4135.0
|—14.0
|Mar
|4167.0
|—14.0
|Jun
|4192.0
|—14.0
|Dec
|4236.0
|—14.0
|Dec
|4319.0
|—14.0
|Dec
|4402.0
|—14.0
|Est. sales 2,157,140.
|Wed.'s sales 1,804,008
|Wed.'s open int 2,142,459
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Apr
|102.20
|—1.16
|May
|102.20
|—1.16
|Jun
|102.09
|102.29
|101.55
|102.20
|—1.16
|Sep
|101.87
|102.13
|101.58
|101.98
|—1.10
|Dec
|101.65
|—1.20
|Mar
|101.48
|—1.20
|Est. sales 22,498.
|Wed.'s sales 19,365
|Wed.'s open int 33,603
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Apr
|27140
|27245
|27140
|27245
|+30
|May
|27225
|+30
|Jun
|26990
|27370
|26920
|27025
|+45
|Jul
|27180
|+30
|Sep
|27025
|27025
|26970
|26970
|+45
|Dec
|26765
|+45
|Mar
|27000
|+30
|Jun
|26930
|+30
|Sep
|26860
|+30
|Dec
|26790
|+25
|Mar
|26725
|+30
|Jun
|26655
|+30
|Sep
|26590
|+30
|Dec
|26520
|+30
|Mar
|26450
|+25
|Dec
|26250
|+30
|Dec
|25975
|+25
|Dec
|25705
|+30
|Est. sales 28,581.
|Wed.'s sales 26,596
|Wed.'s open int 34,200