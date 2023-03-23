AP NEWS
BC-Index fut.

March 23, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun27025+45
Sep26970+40
Dec26765+45
Mar27000+30
Wed.'s sales 4,012
Wed.'s open int 10,606, up 187
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun3972.74039.53948.53978.0+7.5
Sep4008.04069.53980.04009.5+6.3
Dec4048.04098.04013.54040.7+6.0
Mar4071.0+1.0
Jun4095.0—4.0
Sep4115.0—4.0
Dec4135.0—14.0
Mar4167.0—14.0
Jun4192.0—14.0
Dec4236.0—14.0
Dec4319.0—14.0
Dec4402.0—14.0
Est. sales 2,157,140. Wed.'s sales 1,804,008
Wed.'s open int 2,142,459
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Apr102.20—1.16
May102.20—1.16
Jun102.09102.29101.55102.20—1.16
Sep101.87102.13101.58101.98—1.10
Dec101.65—1.20
Mar101.48—1.20
Est. sales 22,498. Wed.'s sales 19,365
Wed.'s open int 33,603
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Apr27140272452714027245+30
May27225+30
Jun26990273702692027025+45
Jul27180+30
Sep27025270252697026970+45
Dec26765+45
Mar27000+30
Jun26930+30
Sep26860+30
Dec26790+25
Mar26725+30
Jun26655+30
Sep26590+30
Dec26520+30
Mar26450+25
Dec26250+30
Dec25975+25
Dec25705+30
Est. sales 28,581. Wed.'s sales 26,596
Wed.'s open int 34,200
