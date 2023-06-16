June 16, 2023 GMT
BC-Weekly percent leaders,
|UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) — The following list
|shows the New York Stock Exchange
|stocks and warrants that have gone up
|the most and down the most in the
|past week based on percent of change.
Only securities with closing prices or
|previous closing prices
|of
|at least
|$2
|and at
|least
|1000
|shares
|traded
|are
|included.
|Net and
|precentage changes
|are the difference between
|last week's
|closing and this week's closing.
|UPS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1LejuHldgs
|3.73
|+1.96
|Up
|110.7
|2Kaleyra
|4.40
|+1.52
|Up
|52.8
|3Coherent
|54.87
|+15.96
|Up
|41.0
|4NerdyA
|4.12
|+1.12
|Up
|37.3
|5CarvanaA
|25.32
|+6.25
|Up
|32.8
|6XpengADR
|11.38
|+2.51
|Up
|28.3
|7Coherentpf
|230.24
|+48.19
|Up
|26.5
|8HuyaInc
|4.03
|+.82
|Up
|25.5
|9LumenTech
|2.25
|+.45
|Up
|25.0
|10WheelsUprs
|3.12
|+.61
|Up
|24.3
|11ArcherAvia
|3.99
|+.74
|Up
|22.8
|12CarnivalUK
|14.22
|+2.62
|Up
|22.6
|13ManchestUtd
|23.65
|+4.29
|Up
|22.2
|14QuantumS
|7.62
|+1.32
|Up
|21.0
|15CarnivalCp
|15.80
|+2.71
|Up
|20.7
|16Braskem
|12.46
|+2.01
|Up
|19.2
|17Eneti
|12.26
|+1.87
|Up
|18.0
|18ATIPhysTh
|10.53
|+1.57
|Up
|17.5
|19Dingdongn
|3.31
|+.49
|Up
|17.4
|20VirginGalac
|4.73
|+.70
|Up
|17.4
|21UntySftwr
|42.56
|+6.26
|Up
|17.2
|22Oil-Dri
|54.91
|+7.84
|Up
|16.7
|23TorridHldg
|2.93
|+.41
|Up
|16.3
|24CI&TInc
|6.19
|+.86
|Up
|16.1
|25fuboTV
|2.09
|+.29
|Up
|16.1
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1BlueApronrs
|6.00
|—2.95
|Off
|33.0
|2AzurePwrGl
|1.61
|—.55
|Off
|25.5
|3VinceHldg
|3.71
|—1.05
|Off
|22.1
|4Duff&PGblUtl
|10.13
|—2.40
|Off
|19.2
|5DWavQntmn
|1.88
|—
|.38
|Off
|16.8
|6Tredegar
|6.00
|—1.19
|Off
|16.6
|7agilonhlth
|17.36
|—3.41
|Off
|16.4
|8WileyJB
|33.26
|—6.30
|Off
|15.9
|9MethodeEl
|38.16
|—6.94
|Off
|15.4
|10WileyJA
|33.46
|—5.82
|Off
|14.8
|11Humana
|445.65
|—67.69
|Off
|13.2
|12PlayAGS
|5.29
|—
|.80
|Off
|13.1
|13SonSenLiv
|8.45
|—1.15
|Off
|11.9
|14GlbBusTrvl
|7.02
|—
|.92
|Off
|11.6
|15HamiltBchBr
|9.21
|—1.17
|Off
|11.3
|16GenworthFn
|5.07
|—
|.63
|Off
|11.1
|17HeritageIns
|4.14
|—
|.51
|Off
|11.0
|18DigitBrdgpfH
|17.98
|—2.17
|Off
|10.8
|19DigitBrdgpfI
|17.82
|—2.14
|Off
|10.7
|20FourSeasEdrs
|7.57
|—.79
|Off
|9.5
|21DigitBrdgpfJ
|17.93
|—1.86
|Off
|9.4
|22ChicosFas
|5.16
|—
|.53
|Off
|9.3
|23ExproGrp
|16.74
|—1.71
|Off
|9.3
|24EvolentHlth
|28.60
|—2.90
|Off
|9.2
|25DouglEllim
|2.44
|—
|.24
|Off
|9.0
