    BC-Index fut.

    April 27, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:

    Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

    NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
    250 x index
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
    $5 x nsa
    Jun28710+390
    Sep28640+390
    Dec28435+385
    Mar28475+415
    Wed.'s sales 3,463
    Wed.'s open int 12,316
    S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
    500 x index
    No open contracts.
    S&amp;P MINI Index
    50 x index
    Jun4085.54166.54080.74153.7+77.7
    Sep4121.04202.74119.04192.0+79.3
    Dec4166.04235.04163.74229.0+81.8
    Mar4264.2+84.5
    Jun4260.04297.04260.04297.0+85.0
    Sep4316.0+85.0
    Dec4337.0+85.0
    Mar4374.0+85.0
    Jun4389.0+85.0
    Dec4433.0+85.0
    Dec4517.0+85.0
    Dec4602.0+85.0
    Est. sales 1,611,634. Wed.'s sales 1,818,099
    Wed.'s open int 2,264,299
    NYSE COMP. SMALL
    $5 x index
    No open contracts.
    US DOLLAR INDEX
    1000 x index
    May101.25—2.11
    Jun101.16101.56100.93101.25—2.11
    Jul100.92+.05
    Sep100.73101.16100.73100.92—2.16
    Dec100.78100.78100.75100.75—2.10
    Mar100.58—2.10
    Est. sales 11,349. Wed.'s sales 16,407
    Wed.'s open int 34,563, up 122
    DJIA Index
    $10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
    500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
    May28710+415
    Jun28335287502824528710+395
    Jul28660+415
    Aug28640+415
    Sep28200286402820028640+390
    Dec28435+390
    Mar28475+415
    Jun28400+415
    Sep28325+410
    Dec28255+410
    Mar28185+410
    Jun28110+405
    Sep28040+410
    Dec27970+410
    Mar27895+405
    Dec27680+400
    Dec27395+400
    Dec27110+395
    Est. sales 19,302. Wed.'s sales 25,144
    Wed.'s open int 43,696
