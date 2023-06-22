June 22, 2023 GMT
BC-PLATINUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|PLATINUM
|50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
|Jul
|946.70
|950.40
|924.50
|926.50
|—22.50
|Oct
|951.80
|954.90
|927.00
|929.10
|—23.80
|Jan
|958.20
|959.80
|934.00
|935.40
|—23.50
|Apr
|957.00
|962.80
|939.50
|940.80
|—24.40
|Jul
|957.00
|957.00
|945.60
|945.60
|—24.20
|Est. sales 46,130.
|Wed.'s sales 39,923
|Wed.'s open int 69,492,
|up 60
|PALLADIUM
|100 troy oz; dollars per oz
|Jun
|1261.70
|—73.80
|Jul
|1264.00
|—71.70
|Aug
|1258.00
|—71.70
|Sep
|1348.50
|1349.50
|1265.00
|1272.60
|—71.70
|Dec
|1350.00
|1350.00
|1282.00
|1285.90
|—71.50
|Mar
|1300.00
|1300.00
|1300.00
|1300.00
|—71.10
|Jun
|1315.90
|—71.10
|Est. sales 3,085.
|Wed.'s sales 2,371
|Wed.'s open int 12,627,
|up 323