BC-PLATINUM

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. PLATINUM 50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz. Jul 946.70 950.40 924.50 926.50 —22.50 Oct 951.80 954.90 927.00 929.10 —23.80 Jan 958.20 959.80 934.00 935.40 —23.50 Apr 957.00 962.80 939.50 940.80 —24.40 Jul 957.00 957.00 945.60 945.60 —24.20 Est. sales 46,130. Wed.'s sales 39,923 Wed.'s open int 69,492, up 60 PALLADIUM 100 troy oz; dollars per oz Jun 1261.70 —73.80 Jul 1264.00 —71.70 Aug 1258.00 —71.70 Sep 1348.50 1349.50 1265.00 1272.60 —71.70 Dec 1350.00 1350.00 1282.00 1285.90 —71.50 Mar 1300.00 1300.00 1300.00 1300.00 —71.10 Jun 1315.90 —71.10 Est. sales 3,085. Wed.'s sales 2,371 Wed.'s open int 12,627, up 323