BC-PLATINUM

June 22, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
PLATINUM
50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
Jul946.70950.40924.50926.50—22.50
Oct951.80954.90927.00929.10—23.80
Jan958.20959.80934.00935.40—23.50
Apr957.00962.80939.50940.80—24.40
Jul957.00957.00945.60945.60—24.20
Est. sales 46,130. Wed.'s sales 39,923
Wed.'s open int 69,492, up 60
PALLADIUM
100 troy oz; dollars per oz
Jun1261.70—73.80
Jul1264.00—71.70
Aug1258.00—71.70
Sep1348.501349.501265.001272.60—71.70
Dec
1350.001350.001282.001285.90—71.50
Mar
1300.001300.001300.001300.00—71.10
Jun1315.90—71.10
Est. sales 3,085. Wed.'s sales 2,371
Wed.'s open int 12,627, up 323
