March 21, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|27110
|+270
|Sep
|27055
|+265
|Dec
|26850
|+270
|Mar
|26940
|+120
|Mon.'s sales 4,303
|Mon.'s open int 10,329,
|up 196
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|3986.5
|4043.2
|3981.7
|4035.7
|+52.7
|Sep
|4018.0
|4076.2
|4014.5
|4069.2
|+55.2
|Dec
|4050.0
|4100.0
|4050.0
|4100.0
|+58.0
|Mar
|4135.0
|+65.0
|Jun
|4164.0
|+60.0
|Sep
|4184.0
|+60.0
|Dec
|4214.0
|+60.0
|Mar
|4246.0
|+60.0
|Jun
|4271.0
|+60.0
|Dec
|4315.0
|+60.0
|Dec
|4398.0
|+60.0
|Dec
|4481.0
|+60.0
|Est. sales 1,443,833.
|Mon.'s sales 1,821,193
|Mon.'s open int 2,134,029
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Apr
|102.89
|—.47
|May
|102.89
|—.47
|Jun
|102.96
|103.14
|102.63
|102.89
|—.47
|Sep
|102.74
|102.85
|102.50
|102.61
|—.47
|Dec
|102.38
|—.47
|Mar
|102.21
|—.47
|Est. sales 12,945.
|Mon.'s sales 14,847
|Mon.'s open int 34,460
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Apr
|26870
|27185
|26870
|27185
|+125
|May
|27165
|+130
|Jun
|26855
|27145
|26815
|27110
|+270
|Jul
|27115
|+125
|Sep
|27055
|+270
|Dec
|26850
|+275
|Mar
|26940
|+125
|Jun
|26865
|+125
|Sep
|26800
|+125
|Dec
|26730
|+125
|Mar
|26660
|+120
|Jun
|26595
|+125
|Sep
|26525
|+120
|Dec
|26460
|+125
|Mar
|26390
|+120
|Dec
|26185
|+120
|Dec
|25915
|+120
|Dec
|25645
|+120
|Est. sales 28,433.
|Mon.'s sales 35,527
|Mon.'s open int 32,964