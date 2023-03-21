BC-Index fut.

AP NEWS
March 21, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun27110+270
Sep27055+265
Dec26850+270
Mar26940+120
Mon.'s sales 4,303
Mon.'s open int 10,329, up 196
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun3986.54043.23981.74035.7+52.7
Sep4018.04076.24014.54069.2+55.2
Dec4050.04100.04050.04100.0+58.0
Mar4135.0+65.0
Jun4164.0+60.0
Sep4184.0+60.0
Dec4214.0+60.0
Mar4246.0+60.0
Jun4271.0+60.0
Dec4315.0+60.0
Dec4398.0+60.0
Dec4481.0+60.0
Est. sales 1,443,833. Mon.'s sales 1,821,193
Mon.'s open int 2,134,029
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Apr102.89—.47
May102.89—.47
Jun102.96103.14102.63102.89—.47
Sep102.74102.85102.50102.61—.47
Dec102.38—.47
Mar102.21—.47
Est. sales 12,945. Mon.'s sales 14,847
Mon.'s open int 34,460
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Apr26870271852687027185+125
May27165+130
Jun26855271452681527110+270
Jul27115+125
Sep27055+270
Dec26850+275
Mar26940+125
Jun26865+125
Sep26800+125
Dec26730+125
Mar26660+120
Jun26595+125
Sep26525+120
Dec26460+125
Mar26390+120
Dec26185+120
Dec25915+120
Dec25645+120
Est. sales 28,433. Mon.'s sales 35,527
Mon.'s open int 32,964
