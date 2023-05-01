AP NEWS
    BC-Index fut.

    May 1, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Monday:

    Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

    NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
    250 x index
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
    $5 x nsa
    Jun29330+260
    Sep29270+270
    Dec29060+270
    Mar29065+255
    Fri.'s open int n.a.
    S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
    500 x index
    No open contracts.
    S&amp;P MINI Index
    50 x index
    Jun4190.04206.24178.74185.7—2.8
    Sep4226.04244.04219.54224.7—2.0
    Dec4260.24280.04260.24262.5—1.2
    Mar4306.74309.54299.24299.2
    Jun4332.0
    Sep4351.0
    Dec4372.0
    Mar4409.0
    Jun4424.0
    Dec4468.0
    Dec4552.0
    Dec4637.0
    Est. sales 1,194,502. Fri.'s sales 1,691,930
    Fri.'s open int 2,308,482, up 32,330
    NYSE COMP. SMALL
    $5 x index
    No open contracts.
    US DOLLAR INDEX
    1000 x index
    No open contracts.
    DJIA Index
    $10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
    500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
    May29090293052909029305+255
    Jun29085293552901529330+265
    Jul29255+255
    Aug29230+250
    Sep29270+275
    Dec29060+270
    Mar29065+255
    Jun28985+250
    Sep28910+250
    Dec28840+250
    Mar28765+250
    Jun28690+245
    Sep28620+250
    Dec28545+245
    Mar28470+245
    Dec28255+245
    Dec27960+240
    Dec27670+240
    Est. sales 16,293. Fri.'s sales 35,396
    Fri.'s open int 47,090, up 1,730
