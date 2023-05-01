May 1, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Monday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|29330
|+260
|Sep
|29270
|+270
|Dec
|29060
|+270
|Mar
|29065
|+255
|Fri.'s open int
|n.a.
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4190.0
|4206.2
|4178.7
|4185.7
|—2.8
|Sep
|4226.0
|4244.0
|4219.5
|4224.7
|—2.0
|Dec
|4260.2
|4280.0
|4260.2
|4262.5
|—1.2
|Mar
|4306.7
|4309.5
|4299.2
|4299.2
|Jun
|4332.0
|Sep
|4351.0
|Dec
|4372.0
|Mar
|4409.0
|Jun
|4424.0
|Dec
|4468.0
|Dec
|4552.0
|Dec
|4637.0
|Est. sales 1,194,502.
|Fri.'s sales 1,691,930
|Fri.'s open int 2,308,482,
|up 32,330
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|No open contracts.
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|May
|29090
|29305
|29090
|29305
|+255
|Jun
|29085
|29355
|29015
|29330
|+265
|Jul
|29255
|+255
|Aug
|29230
|+250
|Sep
|29270
|+275
|Dec
|29060
|+270
|Mar
|29065
|+255
|Jun
|28985
|+250
|Sep
|28910
|+250
|Dec
|28840
|+250
|Mar
|28765
|+250
|Jun
|28690
|+245
|Sep
|28620
|+250
|Dec
|28545
|+245
|Mar
|28470
|+245
|Dec
|28255
|+245
|Dec
|27960
|+240
|Dec
|27670
|+240
|Est. sales 16,293.
|Fri.'s sales 35,396
|Fri.'s open int 47,090,
|up 1,730