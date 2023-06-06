AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Index fut.

June 6, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun32645+545
Sep32595+545
Dec32380+540
Mar32390+510
Jun32300+510
Mon.'s sales 2
Mon.'s open int n.a.
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4279.74294.74268.54289.7+8.7
Sep4321.54337.74311.54333.0+9.0
Dec4362.04380.24359.04376.7+9.2
Mar4421.0+9.8
Jun4461.0+9.0
Sep4493.0+9.0
Dec4521.0+9.0
Mar4540.0+9.0
Jun4555.0+9.0
Dec4601.0+9.0
Dec4687.0+9.0
Dec4774.0+9.0
Est. sales 1,532,524. Mon.'s sales 1,641,209
Mon.'s open int 2,498,625, up 9,334
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun103.95104.31103.75104.07+.71
Jul103.67+.13
Aug103.67+.13
Sep103.53103.92103.38103.67+.59
Dec103.22103.33103.22103.33+.48
Mar103.06+.38
Est. sales 11,731. Mon.'s sales 14,691
Mon.'s open int 33,257, up 386
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jun32120327053193032645+545
Jul32255326003225532600+515
Aug32580+520
Sep32070326503187532595+545
Oct32520+515
Dec32380+545
Mar32390+515
Jun32300+510
Sep32220+510
Dec32140+510
Mar32055+505
Jun31975+505
Sep31895+505
Dec31815+505
Mar31730+500
Dec31490+500
Dec31160+490
Dec30835+485
Est. sales 105,895. Mon.'s sales 76,320
Mon.'s open int 67,760, up 3,717
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.