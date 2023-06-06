June 6, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|32645
|+545
|Sep
|32595
|+545
|Dec
|32380
|+540
|Mar
|32390
|+510
|Jun
|32300
|+510
|Mon.'s sales 2
|Mon.'s open int
|n.a.
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4279.7
|4294.7
|4268.5
|4289.7
|+8.7
|Sep
|4321.5
|4337.7
|4311.5
|4333.0
|+9.0
|Dec
|4362.0
|4380.2
|4359.0
|4376.7
|+9.2
|Mar
|4421.0
|+9.8
|Jun
|4461.0
|+9.0
|Sep
|4493.0
|+9.0
|Dec
|4521.0
|+9.0
|Mar
|4540.0
|+9.0
|Jun
|4555.0
|+9.0
|Dec
|4601.0
|+9.0
|Dec
|4687.0
|+9.0
|Dec
|4774.0
|+9.0
|Est. sales 1,532,524.
|Mon.'s sales 1,641,209
|Mon.'s open int 2,498,625,
|up 9,334
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|103.95
|104.31
|103.75
|104.07
|+.71
|Jul
|103.67
|+.13
|Aug
|103.67
|+.13
|Sep
|103.53
|103.92
|103.38
|103.67
|+.59
|Dec
|103.22
|103.33
|103.22
|103.33
|+.48
|Mar
|103.06
|+.38
|Est. sales 11,731.
|Mon.'s sales 14,691
|Mon.'s open int 33,257,
|up 386
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jun
|32120
|32705
|31930
|32645
|+545
|Jul
|32255
|32600
|32255
|32600
|+515
|Aug
|32580
|+520
|Sep
|32070
|32650
|31875
|32595
|+545
|Oct
|32520
|+515
|Dec
|32380
|+545
|Mar
|32390
|+515
|Jun
|32300
|+510
|Sep
|32220
|+510
|Dec
|32140
|+510
|Mar
|32055
|+505
|Jun
|31975
|+505
|Sep
|31895
|+505
|Dec
|31815
|+505
|Mar
|31730
|+500
|Dec
|31490
|+500
|Dec
|31160
|+490
|Dec
|30835
|+485
|Est. sales 105,895.
|Mon.'s sales 76,320
|Mon.'s open int 67,760,
|up 3,717