April 10, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Monday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|27865
|+235
|Sep
|27800
|+230
|Dec
|27590
|+230
|Mar
|27600
|+230
|Thu.'s open int
|n.a.
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4139.0
|4143.0
|4098.7
|4136.2
|+4.2
|Sep
|4174.0
|4178.0
|4136.0
|4173.0
|+6.0
|Dec
|4174.0
|4210.0
|4174.0
|4205.5
|+6.5
|Mar
|4242.0
|+11.3
|Jun
|4272.0
|+11.0
|Sep
|4298.0
|+11.0
|Dec
|4321.0
|+11.0
|Mar
|4355.0
|+11.0
|Jun
|4370.0
|+11.0
|Dec
|4414.0
|+11.0
|Dec
|4498.0
|+11.0
|Dec
|4583.0
|+11.0
|Est. sales 1,111,188.
|Thu.'s sales 72,605
|Thu.'s open int 2,232,263,
|up 20,845
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|May
|102.24
|+.51
|Jun
|101.70
|102.48
|101.65
|102.24
|+.51
|Jul
|101.98
|+.48
|Sep
|101.49
|102.20
|101.45
|101.98
|+.48
|Dec
|101.81
|+.48
|Mar
|101.65
|+.49
|Est. sales 11,213.
|Thu.'s sales 126
|Thu.'s open int 34,038,
|up 802
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Apr
|27850
|+230
|May
|27830
|+230
|Jun
|27640
|27880
|27595
|27865
|+235
|Jul
|27780
|+230
|Sep
|27630
|27800
|27630
|27800
|+235
|Dec
|27590
|+230
|Mar
|27600
|+230
|Jun
|27525
|+225
|Sep
|27455
|+225
|Dec
|27385
|+225
|Mar
|27315
|+225
|Jun
|27245
|+220
|Sep
|27175
|+220
|Dec
|27105
|+220
|Mar
|27040
|+225
|Dec
|26830
|+220
|Dec
|26550
|+215
|Dec
|26275
|+215
|Est. sales 14,612.
|Thu.'s sales 6,441
|Thu.'s open int 38,655,
|up 2,418