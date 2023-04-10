AP NEWS
    BC-Index fut.

    April 10, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Monday:

    Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

    NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
    250 x index
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
    $5 x nsa
    Jun27865+235
    Sep27800+230
    Dec27590+230
    Mar27600+230
    Thu.'s open int n.a.
    S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
    500 x index
    No open contracts.
    S&amp;P MINI Index
    50 x index
    Jun4139.04143.04098.74136.2+4.2
    Sep4174.04178.04136.04173.0+6.0
    Dec4174.04210.04174.04205.5+6.5
    Mar4242.0+11.3
    Jun4272.0+11.0
    Sep4298.0+11.0
    Dec4321.0+11.0
    Mar4355.0+11.0
    Jun4370.0+11.0
    Dec4414.0+11.0
    Dec4498.0+11.0
    Dec4583.0+11.0
    Est. sales 1,111,188. Thu.'s sales 72,605
    Thu.'s open int 2,232,263, up 20,845
    NYSE COMP. SMALL
    $5 x index
    No open contracts.
    US DOLLAR INDEX
    1000 x index
    May102.24+.51
    Jun101.70102.48101.65102.24+.51
    Jul101.98+.48
    Sep101.49102.20101.45101.98+.48
    Dec101.81+.48
    Mar101.65+.49
    Est. sales 11,213. Thu.'s sales 126
    Thu.'s open int 34,038, up 802
    DJIA Index
    $10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
    500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
    Apr27850+230
    May27830+230
    Jun27640278802759527865+235
    Jul27780+230
    Sep27630278002763027800+235
    Dec27590+230
    Mar27600+230
    Jun27525+225
    Sep27455+225
    Dec27385+225
    Mar27315+225
    Jun27245+220
    Sep27175+220
    Dec27105+220
    Mar27040+225
    Dec26830+220
    Dec26550+215
    Dec26275+215
    Est. sales 14,612. Thu.'s sales 6,441
    Thu.'s open int 38,655, up 2,418
