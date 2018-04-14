Plum council awards $1.2 million paving contract for 37 roads to A. Liberoni Inc.

A little more than $1 million worth of paving will be done in Plum this summer.

Council recently awarded the contract for the work to A. Liberoni Inc. of Plum. The company bid of $1,204,993 for work on 37 roads was the lowest of eight received by the borough.

Roads to be repaved are chosen based on things such as volume of traffic, wear, structural integrity and environmental damage, Borough Manager Michael Thomas said.

“We have a paving schedule for all of the borough roads,” Thomas said. “The paving schedule identifies which roads need to be addressed at a specific year and which type of work is planned for that road.”

The following will be resurfaced this year: Ashley and Ligonier lanes, Dinwiddie, Leboouf, Peppertree, Prince George, Tionesta, Carrie Ann, Emerald, Lynn Anne, Ridgeview, Franklin, Carpenter, Eastvue, Knollview, McKim, Yetteman, Creole, Shasta and Tenton drives; Duquesne and Rampart boulevards; Fontenac, Kellyridge, Logans Ferry and Sagamore Hill roads; Ligonier, Peppertree, Rampart, Venango, Hilltop, High Ridge, Hilltop, Kellywood, Ridgewood, Capri and Windsor courts; and Cassius Street.

The borough spent about $1 million last year for 21 repaving projects.

