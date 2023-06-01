AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-Index fut.

    June 1, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:

    Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

    NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
    250 x index
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
    $5 x nsa
    Jun31400+620
    Sep31345+615
    Dec31130+620
    Mar31180+630
    Jun31095+630
    Wed.'s sales 8,555
    Wed.'s open int 15,179
    S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
    500 x index
    No open contracts.
    S&amp;P MINI Index
    50 x index
    Jun4188.54239.74178.04228.0+37.5
    Sep4228.74281.54218.54269.7+37.5
    Dec4272.04323.54261.54311.5+37.8
    Mar4352.5+36.8
    Jun4388.0+36.0
    Sep4416.0+36.0
    Dec4444.0+36.0
    Mar4466.0+36.0
    Jun4481.0+36.0
    Dec4526.0+36.0
    Dec4611.0+36.0
    Dec4696.0+36.0
    Est. sales 1,813,539. Wed.'s sales 2,164,670
    Wed.'s open int 2,450,957
    NYSE COMP. SMALL
    $5 x index
    No open contracts.
    US DOLLAR INDEX
    1000 x index
    Jun104.10104.44103.43103.50+.14
    Jul103.10—.74
    Aug103.10—.74
    Sep103.71104.02103.05103.10+.02
    Dec103.10103.10102.76102.76—.09
    Mar102.52—.16
    Est. sales 17,123. Wed.'s sales 18,048
    Wed.'s open int 33,251, up 878
    DJIA Index
    $10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
    500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
    Jun30755314353075531400+620
    Jul31385+635
    Aug31360+635
    Sep30860313603086031345+620
    Oct31305+635
    Dec31130+620
    Mar31180+635
    Jun31095+630
    Sep31015+630
    Dec30940+630
    Mar30860+625
    Jun30780+625
    Sep30705+625
    Dec30625+620
    Mar30545+620
    Dec30310+615
    Dec30000+610
    Dec29685+600
    Est. sales 38,047. Wed.'s sales 33,264
    Wed.'s open int 61,366
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.