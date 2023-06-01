June 1, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|31400
|+620
|Sep
|31345
|+615
|Dec
|31130
|+620
|Mar
|31180
|+630
|Jun
|31095
|+630
|Wed.'s sales 8,555
|Wed.'s open int 15,179
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4188.5
|4239.7
|4178.0
|4228.0
|+37.5
|Sep
|4228.7
|4281.5
|4218.5
|4269.7
|+37.5
|Dec
|4272.0
|4323.5
|4261.5
|4311.5
|+37.8
|Mar
|4352.5
|+36.8
|Jun
|4388.0
|+36.0
|Sep
|4416.0
|+36.0
|Dec
|4444.0
|+36.0
|Mar
|4466.0
|+36.0
|Jun
|4481.0
|+36.0
|Dec
|4526.0
|+36.0
|Dec
|4611.0
|+36.0
|Dec
|4696.0
|+36.0
|Est. sales 1,813,539.
|Wed.'s sales 2,164,670
|Wed.'s open int 2,450,957
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|104.10
|104.44
|103.43
|103.50
|+.14
|Jul
|103.10
|—.74
|Aug
|103.10
|—.74
|Sep
|103.71
|104.02
|103.05
|103.10
|+.02
|Dec
|103.10
|103.10
|102.76
|102.76
|—.09
|Mar
|102.52
|—.16
|Est. sales 17,123.
|Wed.'s sales 18,048
|Wed.'s open int 33,251,
|up 878
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jun
|30755
|31435
|30755
|31400
|+620
|Jul
|31385
|+635
|Aug
|31360
|+635
|Sep
|30860
|31360
|30860
|31345
|+620
|Oct
|31305
|+635
|Dec
|31130
|+620
|Mar
|31180
|+635
|Jun
|31095
|+630
|Sep
|31015
|+630
|Dec
|30940
|+630
|Mar
|30860
|+625
|Jun
|30780
|+625
|Sep
|30705
|+625
|Dec
|30625
|+620
|Mar
|30545
|+620
|Dec
|30310
|+615
|Dec
|30000
|+610
|Dec
|29685
|+600
|Est. sales 38,047.
|Wed.'s sales 33,264
|Wed.'s open int 61,366