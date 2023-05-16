AP NEWS
BC-Index fut.

May 16, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun29870
Sep29800
Dec29590
Mar2962020
Mon.'s sales 4,420
Mon.'s open int 13,534, up 526
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4148.24151.54120.04123.0—27.0
Sep4184.24189.04158.54161.2—27.0
Dec4218.04218.04197.74197.7—27.0
Mar4255.54255.54233.04233.0—25.0
Jun4262.0—25.0
Sep4284.0—25.0
Dec4305.0—25.0
Mar4339.0—25.0
Jun4354.0—25.0
Dec4398.0—25.0
Dec4482.0—25.0
Dec4567.0—25.0
Est. sales 1,267,305. Mon.'s sales 1,182,279
Mon.'s open int 2,317,662, up 13,183
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun102.27102.53102.04102.40—.96
Jul102.05+.12
Aug102.05+.12
Sep101.92102.14101.73102.05—1.03
Dec101.71101.94101.71101.86—.99
Mar101.69—.99
Est. sales 10,371. Mon.'s sales 12,405
Mon.'s open int 31,355
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jun29845299952977529870
Jul2981520
Aug2979025
Sep29910299102980029800
Oct2974020
Dec29590
Mar2962020
Jun2954020
Sep2946520
Dec2939020
Mar2931520
Jun2924020
Sep2916525
Dec2909025
Mar2901525
Dec2879520
Dec2849520
Dec2820020
Est. sales 23,046. Mon.'s sales 24,891
Mon.'s open int 51,431, up 1,653
