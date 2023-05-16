May 16, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|29870
|Sep
|29800
|Dec
|29590
|Mar
|29620
|—
|20
|Mon.'s sales 4,420
|Mon.'s open int 13,534,
|up 526
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4148.2
|4151.5
|4120.0
|4123.0
|—27.0
|Sep
|4184.2
|4189.0
|4158.5
|4161.2
|—27.0
|Dec
|4218.0
|4218.0
|4197.7
|4197.7
|—27.0
|Mar
|4255.5
|4255.5
|4233.0
|4233.0
|—25.0
|Jun
|4262.0
|—25.0
|Sep
|4284.0
|—25.0
|Dec
|4305.0
|—25.0
|Mar
|4339.0
|—25.0
|Jun
|4354.0
|—25.0
|Dec
|4398.0
|—25.0
|Dec
|4482.0
|—25.0
|Dec
|4567.0
|—25.0
|Est. sales 1,267,305.
|Mon.'s sales 1,182,279
|Mon.'s open int 2,317,662,
|up 13,183
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|102.27
|102.53
|102.04
|102.40
|—.96
|Jul
|102.05
|+.12
|Aug
|102.05
|+.12
|Sep
|101.92
|102.14
|101.73
|102.05
|—1.03
|Dec
|101.71
|101.94
|101.71
|101.86
|—.99
|Mar
|101.69
|—.99
|Est. sales 10,371.
|Mon.'s sales 12,405
|Mon.'s open int 31,355
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jun
|29845
|29995
|29775
|29870
|Jul
|29815
|—
|20
|Aug
|29790
|—
|25
|Sep
|29910
|29910
|29800
|29800
|Oct
|29740
|—
|20
|Dec
|29590
|Mar
|29620
|—
|20
|Jun
|29540
|—
|20
|Sep
|29465
|—
|20
|Dec
|29390
|—
|20
|Mar
|29315
|—
|20
|Jun
|29240
|—
|20
|Sep
|29165
|—
|25
|Dec
|29090
|—
|25
|Mar
|29015
|—
|25
|Dec
|28795
|—
|20
|Dec
|28495
|—
|20
|Dec
|28200
|—
|20
|Est. sales 23,046.
|Mon.'s sales 24,891
|Mon.'s open int 51,431,
|up 1,653