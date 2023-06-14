June 14, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Wednesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Sep
|33460
|33490
|33460
|33490
|+70
|Dec
|33260
|+70
|Mar
|33210
|+70
|Jun
|33200
|+80
|Est. sales 1.
|Tue.'s sales 11,237
|Tue.'s open int 15,959,
|up 580
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4372.0
|4394.7
|4339.7
|4374.2
|+2.5
|Sep
|4417.2
|4439.5
|4383.5
|4418.5
|+1.8
|Dec
|4464.2
|4485.0
|4433.2
|4464.5
|+2.0
|Mar
|4517.0
|4524.0
|4499.5
|4512.2
|+3.0
|Jun
|4562.0
|4562.0
|4557.5
|4557.5
|+3.0
|Sep
|4593.0
|+3.0
|Dec
|4627.0
|+3.0
|Mar
|4646.0
|+3.0
|Jun
|4661.0
|+3.0
|Dec
|4707.0
|+3.0
|Dec
|4793.0
|+3.0
|Dec
|4880.0
|+3.0
|Est. sales 2,800,586.
|Tue.'s sales 3,838,442
|Tue.'s open int 2,907,468,
|up 141,069
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|103.27
|103.38
|102.63
|102.91
|—.45
|Jul
|102.52
|—.40
|Aug
|102.52
|—.40
|Sep
|102.89
|102.97
|102.23
|102.52
|—.56
|Dec
|102.40
|102.53
|101.90
|102.19
|—.66
|Mar
|101.87
|—.81
|Est. sales 44,970.
|Tue.'s sales 30,748
|Tue.'s open int 32,050
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jul
|33510
|+85
|Aug
|33485
|+85
|Sep
|33420
|33765
|33155
|33490
|+75
|Oct
|33425
|+85
|Dec
|33260
|+75
|Mar
|33210
|+75
|Jun
|33200
|+85
|Sep
|33115
|+80
|Dec
|33035
|+85
|Mar
|32950
|+85
|Jun
|32865
|+80
|Sep
|32785
|+85
|Dec
|32700
|+85
|Mar
|32615
|+80
|Jun
|32530
|+80
|Dec
|32365
|+80
|Dec
|32030
|+80
|Dec
|31695
|+80
|Est. sales 46,991.
|Tue.'s sales 48,478
|Tue.'s open int 55,029,
|up 1,740