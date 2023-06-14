AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Index fut.

June 14, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Wednesday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Sep33460334903346033490+70
Dec33260+70
Mar33210+70
Jun33200+80
Est. sales 1. Tue.'s sales 11,237
Tue.'s open int 15,959, up 580
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4372.04394.74339.74374.2+2.5
Sep4417.24439.54383.54418.5+1.8
Dec4464.24485.04433.24464.5+2.0
Mar4517.04524.04499.54512.2+3.0
Jun4562.04562.04557.54557.5+3.0
Sep4593.0+3.0
Dec4627.0+3.0
Mar4646.0+3.0
Jun4661.0+3.0
Dec4707.0+3.0
Dec4793.0+3.0
Dec4880.0+3.0
Est. sales 2,800,586. Tue.'s sales 3,838,442
Tue.'s open int 2,907,468, up 141,069
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun103.27103.38102.63102.91—.45
Jul102.52—.40
Aug102.52—.40
Sep102.89102.97102.23102.52—.56
Dec102.40102.53101.90102.19—.66
Mar101.87—.81
Est. sales 44,970. Tue.'s sales 30,748
Tue.'s open int 32,050
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jul33510+85
Aug33485+85
Sep33420337653315533490+75
Oct33425+85
Dec33260+75
Mar33210+75
Jun33200+85
Sep33115+80
Dec33035+85
Mar32950+85
Jun32865+80
Sep32785+85
Dec32700+85
Mar32615+80
Jun32530+80
Dec32365+80
Dec32030+80
Dec31695+80
Est. sales 46,991. Tue.'s sales 48,478
Tue.'s open int 55,029, up 1,740
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.