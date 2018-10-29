Aspinwall earns 3rd ALCOSAN grant for sewer line work

For the third consecutive year, Aspinwall has earned a grant from ALCOSAN to address sewerage issues in the borough.

Manager Melissa Lang said the borough was awarded $477,000 through ALCOSAN’s Green Revitalization of Our Waterways, or GROW program.

“We’ve gotten 85 percent of our project costs, which is the highest they give,” Lang said. “It’s been a huge help.”

Money will be used toward the Center Avenue sewer separation, which includes installation of a new storm sewer and rerouting catch basins from the old combined sewer.

Total cost is expected to be $562,000.

Work will begin in 2019.

ALCOSAN created the GROW program in 2016 and has since awarded grants totaling $18 million for 59 projects across the region.

In all, the projects are expected to reduce the amount of overflows into the Allegheny River and other local waterways by about 109 million gallons.

Previously, Aspinwall earned money toward projects in Alley A and along Eastern Avenue. The borough received $165,000 in the initial grant round to reconstruct Alley A and install rain gardens from Brilliant to Eastern avenues. That project targeted water run-off and was expected to eliminate more than 150,000 gallons a year of storm water from draining into the borough’s sewer system.

In the second round of grants, Aspinwall earned $433,200 to install new sewer lines along Eastern Avenue from Third Street to Freeport Road. Work is scheduled to start in the next few weeks and will reduce the amount of water flowing into the ALCOSAN sewage plants and also into residents’ basements after a heavy storm. Currently, sewage and storm water flow through the same line, Lang said. The storm water separation project will route rain water to a separate pipe.

A fourth round of GROW grants is scheduled to be awarded next year.