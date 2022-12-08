Cazenovia College closing, citing financial challenges

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (AP) — A nearly 200-year-old liberal arts college in upstate New York will permanently close at the end of the academic year, citing financial hardships worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

Cazenovia College has seen the number of students drop by more than 40% from its peak of 1,000 as fewer college-age people pursue degrees, the college said in announcing the plans on its website Wednesday.

The pandemic hindered recruitment and fundraising while at the same time requiring investments in technology and campus safety, the college said. Meanwhile, attempts to refinance bond debt that came due in September were hindered by uncertainty in the bond and stock markets.

“Cazenovia College has survived through many difficult and challenging times –- the Great Depression, World War II, a major campus fire in 1959, and more, but the current financial challenges are more than the college can overcome,” the announcement said.

The college was established in 1824 as a Methodist seminary.