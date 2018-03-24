Food trucks and breweries — now that’s our kind of park

What may once have been considered a fad has grown into a foodie fan favorite that appears here to stay.

Never mind a (single) food truck.

To really sample the delectable delights wheeling around the region, one needs to visit a food truck festival.

Luckily, the new Pittsburgh Food Truck Park is planning a “sneak peek” grand opening April 6-7, where patrons can shake off the winter funk and belly up to their choice of more than a dozen rotating food trucks.

Previewed with an outdoor party in November in the Millvale Riverfront Park, the new dining option is creating a concept featuring the best of Pittsburgh’s food truck scene along with city brewery choices, all in one central location.

Musical entertainment and a game yard, all along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, will be featured and work continues with what park organizers are calling its “Construction Series.”

Billed as a family-friendly, riverfront hangout, the site aims to be an option for those hoping to enjoy as many of Pittsburgh’s “approximately 160 sunny days” as possible, its website states.

With any luck, the late winter showers Mother Nature is soaking us with now will be followed by an early spring.

Truckloads of food scheduled to roll into the park on opening weekend include:

April 6, 4 to 11 p.m.:

. PGH Pierogi Truck;

. Pgh Po’boy;

. Brisketburgh;

. Mac & Gold Truck;

. Pittsburgh Sandwich Society;

. Doce Taqueria;

. Pittsburgh Smokehouse;

. Sugar and Spice Ice Cream Truck.

Music: Sweaty Already String Band

April 7, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.;

Morning Shift:

. Sinkers & Suds Food Truck;

. Healthalicious;

. Evil Swine BBQ;

. Michele’s Mobile Meals;

Dinner Shift:

. Cousins Maine Lobster;

. South Side BBQ Company;

. The Coop Chicken and Waffles;

. Tango Food Truck;

. Sugar & Spice Ice Cream Parlor.

Music: Nameless in August

Details: pittsburghfoodpark.com.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.