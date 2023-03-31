March 31, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|28205
|+265
|Sep
|28140
|+260
|Dec
|27930
|+250
|Mar
|27940
|+220
|Thu.'s sales 3,008
|Thu.'s open int 10,587,
|up 218
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4081.0
|4142.5
|4078.0
|4137.7
|+57.7
|Sep
|4113.0
|4176.2
|4113.0
|4173.5
|+58.5
|Dec
|4159.0
|4207.5
|4159.0
|4207.5
|+59.0
|Mar
|4200.0
|4242.0
|4200.0
|4242.0
|+59.0
|Jun
|4273.0
|+58.0
|Sep
|4298.5
|+58.0
|Dec
|4322.0
|+58.5
|Mar
|4346.0
|+59.0
|Jun
|4371.0
|+59.0
|Dec
|4415.0
|+60.0
|Dec
|4499.0
|+61.0
|Dec
|4584.0
|+61.0
|Est. sales 1,539,375.
|Thu.'s sales 1,330,042
|Thu.'s open int 2,187,949,
|up 20,676
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Apr
|102.18
|—1.18
|May
|102.18
|—1.18
|Jun
|101.90
|102.30
|101.73
|102.18
|—1.18
|Sep
|101.66
|101.95
|101.56
|101.94
|—1.14
|Dec
|101.77
|—1.08
|Mar
|101.61
|—1.07
|Est. sales 12,343.
|Thu.'s sales 8,879
|Thu.'s open int 31,160
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Apr
|28195
|+225
|May
|28170
|+220
|Jun
|27945
|28225
|27935
|28205
|+265
|Jul
|28125
|+225
|Sep
|27980
|28140
|27980
|28140
|+260
|Dec
|27930
|+255
|Mar
|27940
|+220
|Jun
|27865
|+220
|Sep
|27795
|+220
|Dec
|27725
|+220
|Mar
|27655
|+220
|Jun
|27585
|+220
|Sep
|27510
|+215
|Dec
|27440
|+215
|Mar
|27370
|+215
|Dec
|27160
|+215
|Dec
|26880
|+215
|Dec
|26600
|+215
|Est. sales 23,548.
|Thu.'s sales 22,228
|Thu.'s open int 35,517,
|up 912