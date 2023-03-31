AP NEWS
BC-Index fut.

March 31, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun28205+265
Sep28140+260
Dec27930+250
Mar27940+220
Thu.'s sales 3,008
Thu.'s open int 10,587, up 218
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4081.04142.54078.04137.7+57.7
Sep4113.04176.24113.04173.5+58.5
Dec4159.04207.54159.04207.5+59.0
Mar4200.04242.04200.04242.0+59.0
Jun4273.0+58.0
Sep4298.5+58.0
Dec4322.0+58.5
Mar4346.0+59.0
Jun4371.0+59.0
Dec4415.0+60.0
Dec4499.0+61.0
Dec4584.0+61.0
Est. sales 1,539,375. Thu.'s sales 1,330,042
Thu.'s open int 2,187,949, up 20,676
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Apr102.18—1.18
May102.18—1.18
Jun101.90102.30101.73102.18—1.18
Sep101.66101.95101.56101.94—1.14
Dec101.77—1.08
Mar101.61—1.07
Est. sales 12,343. Thu.'s sales 8,879
Thu.'s open int 31,160
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Apr28195+225
May28170+220
Jun27945282252793528205+265
Jul28125+225
Sep27980281402798028140+260
Dec27930+255
Mar27940+220
Jun27865+220
Sep27795+220
Dec27725+220
Mar27655+220
Jun27585+220
Sep27510+215
Dec27440+215
Mar27370+215
Dec27160+215
Dec26880+215
Dec26600+215
Est. sales 23,548. Thu.'s sales 22,228
Thu.'s open int 35,517, up 912
