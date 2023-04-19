BC-Index fut.

AP NEWS
    April 19, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Wednesday:

    Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

    NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
    250 x index
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
    $5 x nsa
    Jun28550—110
    Sep28485—105
    Dec28280—110
    Mar2831090
    Tue.'s open int n.a.
    S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
    500 x index
    No open contracts.
    S&amp;P MINI Index
    50 x index
    Jun4176.04187.54150.54178.5—1.5
    Sep4216.24226.04190.04217.5—1.2
    Dec4253.74257.04235.04255.2.5
    Mar4294.24294.54294.24294.5.7
    Jun4328.0
    Sep4352.0
    Dec4375.0
    Mar4409.0
    Jun4424.0
    Dec4468.0
    Dec4552.0
    Dec4637.0
    Est. sales 1,250,179. Tue.'s sales 1,373,518
    Tue.'s open int 2,278,321, up 3,108
    NYSE COMP. SMALL
    $5 x index
    No open contracts.
    US DOLLAR INDEX
    1000 x index
    May101.66—1.70
    Jun101.43101.94101.36101.66—1.70
    Jul101.38+.22
    Sep101.14101.61101.13101.38—1.70
    Dec101.21—1.64
    Mar101.04—1.64
    Est. sales 11,502. Tue.'s sales 10,995
    Tue.'s open int 34,865
    DJIA Index
    $10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
    500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
    May2855085
    Jun28650286752840028550—105
    Jul2850085
    Aug2847590
    Sep28485—105
    Dec28280—105
    Mar2831090
    Jun2823585
    Sep2816585
    Dec2809585
    Mar2802090
    Jun2795085
    Sep2788085
    Dec2781085
    Mar2773585
    Dec2752585
    Dec2724080
    Dec2695580
    Est. sales 18,871. Tue.'s sales 17,194
    Tue.'s open int 42,204
