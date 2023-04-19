April 19, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Wednesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|28550
|—110
|Sep
|28485
|—105
|Dec
|28280
|—110
|Mar
|28310
|—
|90
|Tue.'s open int
|n.a.
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4176.0
|4187.5
|4150.5
|4178.5
|—1.5
|Sep
|4216.2
|4226.0
|4190.0
|4217.5
|—1.2
|Dec
|4253.7
|4257.0
|4235.0
|4255.2
|—
|.5
|Mar
|4294.2
|4294.5
|4294.2
|4294.5
|—
|.7
|Jun
|4328.0
|Sep
|4352.0
|Dec
|4375.0
|Mar
|4409.0
|Jun
|4424.0
|Dec
|4468.0
|Dec
|4552.0
|Dec
|4637.0
|Est. sales 1,250,179.
|Tue.'s sales 1,373,518
|Tue.'s open int 2,278,321,
|up 3,108
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|May
|101.66
|—1.70
|Jun
|101.43
|101.94
|101.36
|101.66
|—1.70
|Jul
|101.38
|+.22
|Sep
|101.14
|101.61
|101.13
|101.38
|—1.70
|Dec
|101.21
|—1.64
|Mar
|101.04
|—1.64
|Est. sales 11,502.
|Tue.'s sales 10,995
|Tue.'s open int 34,865
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|May
|28550
|—
|85
|Jun
|28650
|28675
|28400
|28550
|—105
|Jul
|28500
|—
|85
|Aug
|28475
|—
|90
|Sep
|28485
|—105
|Dec
|28280
|—105
|Mar
|28310
|—
|90
|Jun
|28235
|—
|85
|Sep
|28165
|—
|85
|Dec
|28095
|—
|85
|Mar
|28020
|—
|90
|Jun
|27950
|—
|85
|Sep
|27880
|—
|85
|Dec
|27810
|—
|85
|Mar
|27735
|—
|85
|Dec
|27525
|—
|85
|Dec
|27240
|—
|80
|Dec
|26955
|—
|80
|Est. sales 18,871.
|Tue.'s sales 17,194
|Tue.'s open int 42,204