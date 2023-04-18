April 18, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|28655
|+65
|Sep
|28590
|+50
|Dec
|28385
|+55
|Mar
|28400
|+70
|Mon.'s open int
|n.a.
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4177.0
|4198.2
|4164.5
|4180.0
|+3.3
|Sep
|4214.5
|4236.5
|4203.7
|4218.7
|+3.5
|Dec
|4250.2
|4272.0
|4245.0
|4255.7
|+3.5
|Mar
|4283.0
|4295.2
|4283.0
|4295.2
|+6.5
|Jun
|4328.0
|+6.0
|Sep
|4352.0
|+8.0
|Dec
|4375.0
|+8.0
|Mar
|4409.0
|+8.0
|Jun
|4424.0
|+8.0
|Dec
|4468.0
|+8.0
|Dec
|4552.0
|+8.0
|Dec
|4637.0
|+8.0
|Est. sales 1,360,913.
|Mon.'s sales 1,260,969
|Mon.'s open int 2,275,213,
|up 15,508
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|May
|101.44
|—1.92
|Jun
|101.83
|101.85
|101.33
|101.44
|—1.92
|Jul
|101.16
|—.35
|Sep
|101.56
|101.56
|101.10
|101.16
|—1.92
|Dec
|100.99
|—1.86
|Mar
|100.82
|—1.86
|Est. sales 10,995.
|Mon.'s sales 13,051
|Mon.'s open int 35,404
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|May
|28635
|+75
|Jun
|28585
|28760
|28520
|28655
|+65
|Jul
|28585
|+75
|Aug
|28565
|+75
|Sep
|28590
|+55
|Dec
|28385
|+60
|Mar
|28400
|+75
|Jun
|28320
|+70
|Sep
|28250
|+75
|Dec
|28180
|+75
|Mar
|28110
|+75
|Jun
|28035
|+70
|Sep
|27965
|+75
|Dec
|27895
|+75
|Mar
|27820
|+70
|Dec
|27610
|+75
|Dec
|27320
|+70
|Dec
|27035
|+70
|Est. sales 17,119.
|Mon.'s sales 15,173
|Mon.'s open int 42,283