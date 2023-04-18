AP NEWS
    BC-Index fut.

    April 18, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:

    Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

    NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
    250 x index
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
    $5 x nsa
    Jun28655+65
    Sep28590+50
    Dec28385+55
    Mar28400+70
    Mon.'s open int n.a.
    S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
    500 x index
    No open contracts.
    S&amp;P MINI Index
    50 x index
    Jun4177.04198.24164.54180.0+3.3
    Sep4214.54236.54203.74218.7+3.5
    Dec4250.24272.04245.04255.7+3.5
    Mar4283.04295.24283.04295.2+6.5
    Jun4328.0+6.0
    Sep4352.0+8.0
    Dec4375.0+8.0
    Mar4409.0+8.0
    Jun4424.0+8.0
    Dec4468.0+8.0
    Dec4552.0+8.0
    Dec4637.0+8.0
    Est. sales 1,360,913. Mon.'s sales 1,260,969
    Mon.'s open int 2,275,213, up 15,508
    NYSE COMP. SMALL
    $5 x index
    No open contracts.
    US DOLLAR INDEX
    1000 x index
    May101.44—1.92
    Jun101.83101.85101.33101.44—1.92
    Jul101.16—.35
    Sep101.56101.56101.10101.16—1.92
    Dec100.99—1.86
    Mar100.82—1.86
    Est. sales 10,995. Mon.'s sales 13,051
    Mon.'s open int 35,404
    DJIA Index
    $10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
    500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
    May28635+75
    Jun28585287602852028655+65
    Jul28585+75
    Aug28565+75
    Sep28590+55
    Dec28385+60
    Mar28400+75
    Jun28320+70
    Sep28250+75
    Dec28180+75
    Mar28110+75
    Jun28035+70
    Sep27965+75
    Dec27895+75
    Mar27820+70
    Dec27610+75
    Dec27320+70
    Dec27035+70
    Est. sales 17,119. Mon.'s sales 15,173
    Mon.'s open int 42,283
