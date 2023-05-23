May 23, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|30680
|—540
|Sep
|30625
|—525
|Dec
|30410
|—530
|Mar
|30410
|—570
|Mon.'s sales 6,474
|Mon.'s open int 15,845,
|up 677
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4207.5
|4222.7
|4153.0
|4158.7
|—46.3
|Sep
|4250.0
|4261.2
|4193.5
|4199.2
|—46.3
|Dec
|4296.5
|4301.5
|4236.0
|4238.7
|—46.8
|Mar
|4277.2
|—46.8
|Jun
|4312.0
|—46.0
|Sep
|4341.0
|—46.0
|Dec
|4368.0
|—40.0
|Mar
|4402.0
|—40.0
|Jun
|4417.0
|—40.0
|Dec
|4461.0
|—40.0
|Dec
|4545.0
|—40.0
|Dec
|4630.0
|—40.0
|Est. sales 1,628,466.
|Mon.'s sales 1,309,726
|Mon.'s open int 2,397,941
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|103.16
|103.54
|103.05
|103.38
|+.31
|Jul
|103.00
|+.29
|Aug
|103.00
|+.29
|Sep
|102.74
|103.15
|102.74
|103.00
|+.29
|Dec
|102.74
|+.29
|Mar
|102.54
|+.28
|Est. sales 14,265.
|Mon.'s sales 9,927
|Mon.'s open int 29,970
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jun
|31180
|31355
|30550
|30680
|—535
|Jul
|31285
|31285
|30610
|30610
|—570
|Aug
|30585
|—575
|Sep
|31190
|31205
|30515
|30625
|—525
|Oct
|30530
|—575
|Dec
|30410
|—525
|Mar
|30410
|—570
|Jun
|30325
|—570
|Sep
|30250
|—565
|Dec
|30175
|—565
|Mar
|30095
|—565
|Jun
|30020
|—565
|Sep
|29945
|—560
|Dec
|29870
|—560
|Mar
|29790
|—560
|Dec
|29560
|—555
|Dec
|29255
|—550
|Dec
|28950
|—545
|Est. sales 48,576.
|Mon.'s sales 29,376
|Mon.'s open int 57,253,
|up 360