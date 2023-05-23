BC-Index fut.

AP NEWS
May 23, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun30680—540
Sep30625—525
Dec30410—530
Mar30410—570
Mon.'s sales 6,474
Mon.'s open int 15,845, up 677
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4207.54222.74153.04158.7—46.3
Sep4250.04261.24193.54199.2—46.3
Dec4296.54301.54236.04238.7—46.8
Mar4277.2—46.8
Jun4312.0—46.0
Sep4341.0—46.0
Dec4368.0—40.0
Mar4402.0—40.0
Jun4417.0—40.0
Dec4461.0—40.0
Dec4545.0—40.0
Dec4630.0—40.0
Est. sales 1,628,466. Mon.'s sales 1,309,726
Mon.'s open int 2,397,941
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun103.16103.54103.05103.38+.31
Jul103.00+.29
Aug103.00+.29
Sep102.74103.15102.74103.00+.29
Dec102.74+.29
Mar102.54+.28
Est. sales 14,265. Mon.'s sales 9,927
Mon.'s open int 29,970
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jun31180313553055030680—535
Jul31285312853061030610—570
Aug30585—575
Sep31190312053051530625—525
Oct30530—575
Dec30410—525
Mar30410—570
Jun30325—570
Sep30250—565
Dec30175—565
Mar30095—565
Jun30020—565
Sep29945—560
Dec29870—560
Mar29790—560
Dec29560—555
Dec29255—550
Dec28950—545
Est. sales 48,576. Mon.'s sales 29,376
Mon.'s open int 57,253, up 360
