BC-Index fut.

April 4, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun28090—115
Sep28025—115
Dec27820—110
Mar27840—100
Mon.'s sales 2,273
Mon.'s open int 11,030, up 231
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4152.54171.74115.24129.0—24.7
Sep4187.74207.54150.04163.7—26.5
Dec4215.74215.74195.04195.0—29.5
Mar4227.2—31.0
Jun4258.0—31.0
Sep4284.0—30.5
Dec4307.0—31.0
Mar4331.0—31.0
Jun4356.0—31.0
Dec4400.0—31.0
Dec4484.0—31.0
Dec4569.0—31.0
Est. sales 1,534,844. Mon.'s sales 1,383,254
Mon.'s open int 2,213,375
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Apr101.26—2.10
May101.26—2.10
Jun101.73101.95101.14101.26—2.10
Sep101.55101.69101.00101.01—2.07
Dec100.84—2.01
Mar100.68—2.00
Est. sales 15,278. Mon.'s sales 16,196
Mon.'s open int 30,786
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Apr2813028255280952809595
May2807595
Jun28195283302801028090—115
Jul2802595
Sep28025—115
Dec27820—110
Mar27840—100
Jun2776595
Sep2769595
Dec2762595
Mar2755595
Jun2748595
Sep2741595
Dec2734595
Mar2727595
Dec2706595
Dec2678595
Dec2650590
Est. sales 19,668. Mon.'s sales 18,592
Mon.'s open int 36,411, up 194
