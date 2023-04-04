April 4, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|28090
|—115
|Sep
|28025
|—115
|Dec
|27820
|—110
|Mar
|27840
|—100
|Mon.'s sales 2,273
|Mon.'s open int 11,030,
|up 231
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4152.5
|4171.7
|4115.2
|4129.0
|—24.7
|Sep
|4187.7
|4207.5
|4150.0
|4163.7
|—26.5
|Dec
|4215.7
|4215.7
|4195.0
|4195.0
|—29.5
|Mar
|4227.2
|—31.0
|Jun
|4258.0
|—31.0
|Sep
|4284.0
|—30.5
|Dec
|4307.0
|—31.0
|Mar
|4331.0
|—31.0
|Jun
|4356.0
|—31.0
|Dec
|4400.0
|—31.0
|Dec
|4484.0
|—31.0
|Dec
|4569.0
|—31.0
|Est. sales 1,534,844.
|Mon.'s sales 1,383,254
|Mon.'s open int 2,213,375
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Apr
|101.26
|—2.10
|May
|101.26
|—2.10
|Jun
|101.73
|101.95
|101.14
|101.26
|—2.10
|Sep
|101.55
|101.69
|101.00
|101.01
|—2.07
|Dec
|100.84
|—2.01
|Mar
|100.68
|—2.00
|Est. sales 15,278.
|Mon.'s sales 16,196
|Mon.'s open int 30,786
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Apr
|28130
|28255
|28095
|28095
|—
|95
|May
|28075
|—
|95
|Jun
|28195
|28330
|28010
|28090
|—115
|Jul
|28025
|—
|95
|Sep
|28025
|—115
|Dec
|27820
|—110
|Mar
|27840
|—100
|Jun
|27765
|—
|95
|Sep
|27695
|—
|95
|Dec
|27625
|—
|95
|Mar
|27555
|—
|95
|Jun
|27485
|—
|95
|Sep
|27415
|—
|95
|Dec
|27345
|—
|95
|Mar
|27275
|—
|95
|Dec
|27065
|—
|95
|Dec
|26785
|—
|95
|Dec
|26505
|—
|90
|Est. sales 19,668.
|Mon.'s sales 18,592
|Mon.'s open int 36,411,
|up 194