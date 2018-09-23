PennDOT delays Jeannette bridge project to Sept. 10

Construction on the North 4th Street bridge in Jeannette has been delayed until the week of Sept. 10, according to PennDOT.

Construction on the bridge that spans Bull Run was originally scheduled to begin Monday. The project is expected to be completed in late October.

During construction, drivers will be directed to follow a car detour along East Gaskill Avenue, 14th Street and Route 130 (Harrison Avenue). A truck detour will be implemented along Oakford Park Road or Route 4003, Route 66 (Sheridan Road) and Route 130 (Harrison Avenue).

This bridge is being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership.