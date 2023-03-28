AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

BC-Index fut.

March 28, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun27230—100
Sep2717595
Dec2697090
Mar2723080
Mon.'s sales 2,781
Mon.'s open int 10,183
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4013.54023.73980.74001.5—5.7
Sep4043.54055.54015.24035.2—5.8
Dec4066.54067.54049.04067.5—6.0
Mar4100.0—5.0
Jun4129.0—4.0
Sep4153.0—4.0
Dec4175.0—3.0
Mar4195.0—6.0
Jun4219.0—7.0
Dec4263.0—7.0
Dec4347.0—7.0
Dec4430.0—7.0
Est. sales 1,189,065. Mon.'s sales 1,306,192
Mon.'s open int 2,152,371, up 17,109
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Apr102.10—1.26
May102.10—1.26
Jun102.42102.43102.04102.10—1.26
Sep102.10102.11101.85101.86—1.22
Dec101.69—1.16
Mar101.53—1.15
Est. sales 9,411. Mon.'s sales 7,357
Mon.'s open int 30,808
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Apr2747580
May2745580
Jun2734527365271402723095
Jul2741075
Sep2717595
Dec2697090
Mar2723075
Jun2715575
Sep2708580
Dec2702075
Mar2695075
Jun2688075
Sep2681575
Dec2674575
Mar2667575
Dec2647075
Dec2619575
Dec2592075
Est. sales 15,514. Mon.'s sales 20,678
Mon.'s open int 34,108
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.