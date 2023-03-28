March 28, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|27230
|—100
|Sep
|27175
|—
|95
|Dec
|26970
|—
|90
|Mar
|27230
|—
|80
|Mon.'s sales 2,781
|Mon.'s open int 10,183
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4013.5
|4023.7
|3980.7
|4001.5
|—5.7
|Sep
|4043.5
|4055.5
|4015.2
|4035.2
|—5.8
|Dec
|4066.5
|4067.5
|4049.0
|4067.5
|—6.0
|Mar
|4100.0
|—5.0
|Jun
|4129.0
|—4.0
|Sep
|4153.0
|—4.0
|Dec
|4175.0
|—3.0
|Mar
|4195.0
|—6.0
|Jun
|4219.0
|—7.0
|Dec
|4263.0
|—7.0
|Dec
|4347.0
|—7.0
|Dec
|4430.0
|—7.0
|Est. sales 1,189,065.
|Mon.'s sales 1,306,192
|Mon.'s open int 2,152,371,
|up 17,109
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Apr
|102.10
|—1.26
|May
|102.10
|—1.26
|Jun
|102.42
|102.43
|102.04
|102.10
|—1.26
|Sep
|102.10
|102.11
|101.85
|101.86
|—1.22
|Dec
|101.69
|—1.16
|Mar
|101.53
|—1.15
|Est. sales 9,411.
|Mon.'s sales 7,357
|Mon.'s open int 30,808
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Apr
|27475
|—
|80
|May
|27455
|—
|80
|Jun
|27345
|27365
|27140
|27230
|—
|95
|Jul
|27410
|—
|75
|Sep
|27175
|—
|95
|Dec
|26970
|—
|90
|Mar
|27230
|—
|75
|Jun
|27155
|—
|75
|Sep
|27085
|—
|80
|Dec
|27020
|—
|75
|Mar
|26950
|—
|75
|Jun
|26880
|—
|75
|Sep
|26815
|—
|75
|Dec
|26745
|—
|75
|Mar
|26675
|—
|75
|Dec
|26470
|—
|75
|Dec
|26195
|—
|75
|Dec
|25920
|—
|75
|Est. sales 15,514.
|Mon.'s sales 20,678
|Mon.'s open int 34,108