BC-Index fut.

June 7, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Wednesday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun31885—765
Sep31830—770
Dec31610—770
Mar31640—750
Jun31555—745
Tue.'s open int n.a.
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4292.24304.74269.24274.2—15.5
Sep4335.24347.74312.24317.2—15.8
Dec4367.74390.04357.74361.0—15.7
Mar4405.7—15.3
Jun4448.0—13.0
Sep4480.0—13.0
Dec4508.0—13.0
Mar4527.0—13.0
Jun4542.0—13.0
Dec4588.0—13.0
Dec4674.0—13.0
Dec4761.0—13.0
Est. sales 1,922,394. Tue.'s sales 1,545,162
Tue.'s open int 2,500,232, up 1,607
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun104.03104.25103.56104.05+.69
Jul103.66—.01
Aug103.66—.01
Sep103.66103.85103.17103.66+.58
Dec103.01103.32103.01103.32+.47
Mar103.04+.36
Est. sales 14,129. Tue.'s sales 11,731
Tue.'s open int 33,930, up 673
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jun32615327153176531885—760
Jul31850—750
Aug31825—755
Sep32565326603171531830—765
Oct31770—750
Dec31610—770
Mar31640—750
Jun31555—745
Sep31475—745
Dec31395—745
Mar31315—740
Jun31240—735
Sep31160—735
Dec31080—735
Mar31000—730
Dec30760—730
Dec30445—715
Dec30125—710
Est. sales 95,397. Tue.'s sales 106,086
Tue.'s open int 84,288, up 16,528
