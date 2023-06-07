June 7, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Wednesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|31885
|—765
|Sep
|31830
|—770
|Dec
|31610
|—770
|Mar
|31640
|—750
|Jun
|31555
|—745
|Tue.'s open int
|n.a.
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4292.2
|4304.7
|4269.2
|4274.2
|—15.5
|Sep
|4335.2
|4347.7
|4312.2
|4317.2
|—15.8
|Dec
|4367.7
|4390.0
|4357.7
|4361.0
|—15.7
|Mar
|4405.7
|—15.3
|Jun
|4448.0
|—13.0
|Sep
|4480.0
|—13.0
|Dec
|4508.0
|—13.0
|Mar
|4527.0
|—13.0
|Jun
|4542.0
|—13.0
|Dec
|4588.0
|—13.0
|Dec
|4674.0
|—13.0
|Dec
|4761.0
|—13.0
|Est. sales 1,922,394.
|Tue.'s sales 1,545,162
|Tue.'s open int 2,500,232,
|up 1,607
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|104.03
|104.25
|103.56
|104.05
|+.69
|Jul
|103.66
|—.01
|Aug
|103.66
|—.01
|Sep
|103.66
|103.85
|103.17
|103.66
|+.58
|Dec
|103.01
|103.32
|103.01
|103.32
|+.47
|Mar
|103.04
|+.36
|Est. sales 14,129.
|Tue.'s sales 11,731
|Tue.'s open int 33,930,
|up 673
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jun
|32615
|32715
|31765
|31885
|—760
|Jul
|31850
|—750
|Aug
|31825
|—755
|Sep
|32565
|32660
|31715
|31830
|—765
|Oct
|31770
|—750
|Dec
|31610
|—770
|Mar
|31640
|—750
|Jun
|31555
|—745
|Sep
|31475
|—745
|Dec
|31395
|—745
|Mar
|31315
|—740
|Jun
|31240
|—735
|Sep
|31160
|—735
|Dec
|31080
|—735
|Mar
|31000
|—730
|Dec
|30760
|—730
|Dec
|30445
|—715
|Dec
|30125
|—710
|Est. sales 95,397.
|Tue.'s sales 106,086
|Tue.'s open int 84,288,
|up 16,528