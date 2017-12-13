FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Former pizza shop workers tell Westmoreland jury owner groped, harassed them

By Rich Cholodofsky
 
The lawyer for a North Huntingdon pizza shop owner told Westmoreland County jurors Tuesday that his client never intended to sexually assault or harass his female employees and that his behavior was a product of his Italian roots.

Defense attorney Casey White said Cesare Tiano is innocent of allegations made by seven women who claim they were groped, harassed and subjected to sexually suggestive comments while working at Grande Pizza in 2015 and 2016.

Tiano came to the United States 40 years ago, and with his brother opened their restaurant in the early 1990s, White said.

“Mr. Tiano is proud of his Italian culture, and he loves to hug people. He’s touchy-feely,” White said in his opening statement to the jury.

Tiano, 64, of Monroeville is charged with seven counts each of harassment and indecent assault against the women, many of whom were college-aged at the time of the alleged incidents.

White suggested Tiano’s accusers were young and naive and that they banded together to make false allegations against their former boss.

But Tiano’s accusers, five of whom testified Tuesday, claimed they were regularly subjected to sexual conversations and unwanted touching at work.

Witnesses testified that Tiano routinely pulled them into tight embraces, demanded to be kissed to get their tip money, and subjected them to tawdry, sexually-charged comments and solicitations as well as questions about their sex lives.

One of his accusers, a now 21-year-old college student, told jurors that Tiano requested her to perform a sex act and would show her sexually explicit pictures and videos. Another claimed Tiano confiscated her cellphone and asked to buy a naked picture of her he found on it.

Two women testified Tiano came up from behind them, pulled them toward him and thrust his pelvic area at their buttocks.

Another waitress, a 56-year-old woman, claimed Tiano made similar sexual advances to her and that she confronted him and demanded he stop that behavior.

“I told (the manager) and she said to watch out, that he does that to a lot of the girls,” she testified. “I was uncomfortable, and I didn’t want to work there anymore, but I stayed.”

She said she was fired after her husband came into the restaurant to confront Tiano about his behavior and that she has a pending lawsuit in county court seeking back wages.

“This isn’t complicated,” Assistant District Attorney Kelly Hammers said in her opening statement. “I am confident you will render a fair and just verdict.”

The trial will continue Wednesday before Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.