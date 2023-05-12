May 12, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|29575
|+445
|Sep
|29505
|+445
|Dec
|29295
|+445
|Mar
|29315
|+425
|Thu.'s sales 3,184
|Thu.'s open int 12,592
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4144.5
|4164.5
|4111.7
|4138.0
|—5.7
|Sep
|4182.2
|4202.0
|4150.0
|4176.2
|—5.3
|Dec
|4219.0
|4231.5
|4186.0
|4212.2
|—4.5
|Mar
|4246.0
|—3.7
|Jun
|4275.0
|—4.0
|Sep
|4297.0
|—4.0
|Dec
|4318.0
|—4.0
|Mar
|4352.0
|—4.0
|Jun
|4367.0
|—4.0
|Dec
|4411.0
|—4.0
|Dec
|4495.0
|—4.0
|Dec
|4580.0
|—4.0
|Est. sales 1,385,374.
|Thu.'s sales 1,478,129
|Thu.'s open int 2,303,430
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|101.90
|102.54
|101.75
|102.50
|—.86
|Jul
|102.15
|+.63
|Aug
|102.15
|+.63
|Sep
|101.49
|102.18
|101.45
|102.15
|—.93
|Dec
|101.96
|—.89
|Mar
|101.79
|—.89
|Est. sales 16,330.
|Thu.'s sales 16,196
|Thu.'s open int 32,364
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jun
|29125
|29580
|29105
|29575
|+445
|Jul
|29510
|+435
|Aug
|29485
|+430
|Sep
|29120
|29505
|29120
|29505
|+445
|Oct
|29435
|+370
|Dec
|29295
|+445
|Mar
|29315
|+430
|Jun
|29235
|+425
|Sep
|29160
|+425
|Dec
|29090
|+425
|Mar
|29015
|+425
|Jun
|28940
|+425
|Sep
|28870
|+425
|Dec
|28795
|+425
|Mar
|28720
|+420
|Dec
|28500
|+420
|Dec
|28205
|+415
|Dec
|27910
|+410
|Est. sales 28,707.
|Thu.'s sales 23,571
|Thu.'s open int 48,061,
|up 792