BC-Index fut.

May 12, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun29575+445
Sep29505+445
Dec29295+445
Mar29315+425
Thu.'s sales 3,184
Thu.'s open int 12,592
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4144.54164.54111.74138.0—5.7
Sep4182.24202.04150.04176.2—5.3
Dec4219.04231.54186.04212.2—4.5
Mar4246.0—3.7
Jun4275.0—4.0
Sep4297.0—4.0
Dec4318.0—4.0
Mar4352.0—4.0
Jun4367.0—4.0
Dec4411.0—4.0
Dec4495.0—4.0
Dec4580.0—4.0
Est. sales 1,385,374. Thu.'s sales 1,478,129
Thu.'s open int 2,303,430
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun101.90102.54101.75102.50—.86
Jul102.15+.63
Aug102.15+.63
Sep101.49102.18101.45102.15—.93
Dec101.96—.89
Mar101.79—.89
Est. sales 16,330. Thu.'s sales 16,196
Thu.'s open int 32,364
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jun29125295802910529575+445
Jul29510+435
Aug29485+430
Sep29120295052912029505+445
Oct29435+370
Dec29295+445
Mar29315+430
Jun29235+425
Sep29160+425
Dec29090+425
Mar29015+425
Jun28940+425
Sep28870+425
Dec28795+425
Mar28720+420
Dec28500+420
Dec28205+415
Dec27910+410
Est. sales 28,707. Thu.'s sales 23,571
Thu.'s open int 48,061, up 792
