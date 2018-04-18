Mars pharmacist sentenced for restocking returned drugs

A Mars pharmacist will spend a year in prison after a conspiracy conviction showed he illegally restocked returned pills, some of which had been stolen and given to a drug dealer, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Monday.

Gino Cordisco, 48, was a pharmacist responsible for supervising a chain of several MedFast Pharmacies.

Prosecutors say that MedFast supplies drugs to nursing home residents and that unused pills returned to MedFast locations run by Cordisco were routinely returned to the shelves by him and at least one of his employees.

“As a result, pills with different lot numbers, different expiration dates and different manufacturers were comingled. These comingled pills were thereafter used to fill new prescriptions,” prosecutors said in a release.

The Pennsylvania Board of Pharmacy prohibits pharmacists from restocking medications that have left the pharmacy’s control.

Prosecutors say Cordisco “was the leader and organizer of this criminal conduct.”

Most of the illegal conduct occurred at the MedFast location in Aliquippa, according to court documents.

According to court documents Cordisco also, in 2011, fired an employee after she stole drugs and gave them to her boyfriend, who prosecutors describe as a drug dealer. Cordisco, court records say, before firing the employee, ordered her to contact her boyfriend and make him bring back the drugs.

The boyfriend refused, prosecutors say, and Cordisco had to travel with the man to where he was keeping the drugs. Once the drugs were in his possession, prosecutors say Cordisco returned them to the shelves, despite the fact they were out of his control for hours.

Prosecutors say Cordisco’s actions, fortunately, didn’t cause any injuries.

“The government had no evidence that any patient was harmed in any way as a result of any of the conduct described,” prosecutors said in a release.

U.S. District Judge Arthur Schwab sentenced Cordisco to a year and a day in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nelson P. Cohen prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.