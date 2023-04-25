AP NEWS
    BC-Index fut.

    April 25, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:

    Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

    NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
    250 x index
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
    $5 x nsa
    Jun28370—350
    Sep28305—345
    Dec28100—340
    Mar28105—385
    Mon.'s sales 2,100
    Mon.'s open int 12,294, up 52
    S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
    500 x index
    No open contracts.
    S&amp;P MINI Index
    50 x index
    Jun4157.24158.54091.54093.2—66.3
    Sep4195.04196.24129.54129.7—68.5
    Dec4218.54218.54164.04164.0—71.0
    Mar4196.0—75.0
    Jun4229.0—75.0
    Sep4248.0—80.0
    Dec4269.0—82.0
    Mar4306.0—82.0
    Jun4321.0—82.0
    Dec4365.0—82.0
    Dec4449.0—82.0
    Dec4534.0—82.0
    Est. sales 1,692,921. Mon.'s sales 1,329,620
    Mon.'s open int 2,262,331, up 10,364
    NYSE COMP. SMALL
    $5 x index
    No open contracts.
    US DOLLAR INDEX
    1000 x index
    May101.59—1.77
    Jun101.00101.67100.93101.59—1.77
    Jul101.27+.52
    Sep100.70101.35100.68101.27—1.81
    Dec100.45101.10100.45101.10—1.75
    Mar100.93—1.75
    Est. sales 13,086. Mon.'s sales 12,016
    Mon.'s open int 33,661
    DJIA Index
    $10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
    500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
    May28340—380
    Jun28685288002836028370—345
    Jul28290—380
    Aug28270—380
    Sep28305—345
    Dec28100—340
    Mar28105—380
    Jun28030—380
    Sep27960—375
    Dec27890—375
    Mar27820—375
    Jun27750—370
    Sep27680—370
    Dec27605—375
    Mar27535—370
    Dec27325—365
    Dec27040—365
    Dec26760—360
    Est. sales 19,264. Mon.'s sales 12,531
    Mon.'s open int 45,527, up 556
