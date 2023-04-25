April 25, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|28370
|—350
|Sep
|28305
|—345
|Dec
|28100
|—340
|Mar
|28105
|—385
|Mon.'s sales 2,100
|Mon.'s open int 12,294,
|up 52
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4157.2
|4158.5
|4091.5
|4093.2
|—66.3
|Sep
|4195.0
|4196.2
|4129.5
|4129.7
|—68.5
|Dec
|4218.5
|4218.5
|4164.0
|4164.0
|—71.0
|Mar
|4196.0
|—75.0
|Jun
|4229.0
|—75.0
|Sep
|4248.0
|—80.0
|Dec
|4269.0
|—82.0
|Mar
|4306.0
|—82.0
|Jun
|4321.0
|—82.0
|Dec
|4365.0
|—82.0
|Dec
|4449.0
|—82.0
|Dec
|4534.0
|—82.0
|Est. sales 1,692,921.
|Mon.'s sales 1,329,620
|Mon.'s open int 2,262,331,
|up 10,364
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|May
|101.59
|—1.77
|Jun
|101.00
|101.67
|100.93
|101.59
|—1.77
|Jul
|101.27
|+.52
|Sep
|100.70
|101.35
|100.68
|101.27
|—1.81
|Dec
|100.45
|101.10
|100.45
|101.10
|—1.75
|Mar
|100.93
|—1.75
|Est. sales 13,086.
|Mon.'s sales 12,016
|Mon.'s open int 33,661
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|May
|28340
|—380
|Jun
|28685
|28800
|28360
|28370
|—345
|Jul
|28290
|—380
|Aug
|28270
|—380
|Sep
|28305
|—345
|Dec
|28100
|—340
|Mar
|28105
|—380
|Jun
|28030
|—380
|Sep
|27960
|—375
|Dec
|27890
|—375
|Mar
|27820
|—375
|Jun
|27750
|—370
|Sep
|27680
|—370
|Dec
|27605
|—375
|Mar
|27535
|—370
|Dec
|27325
|—365
|Dec
|27040
|—365
|Dec
|26760
|—360
|Est. sales 19,264.
|Mon.'s sales 12,531
|Mon.'s open int 45,527,
|up 556