AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-Index fut.

    April 14, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:

    Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

    NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
    250 x index
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
    $5 x nsa
    Jun28490+90
    Sep28425+95
    Dec28220+90
    Mar28255+95
    Thu.'s open int n.a.
    S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
    500 x index
    No open contracts.
    S&amp;P MINI Index
    50 x index
    Jun4168.74189.04138.04163.7—9.0
    Sep4204.74226.24175.54201.7—7.8
    Dec4240.24240.74223.54238.0—5.7
    Mar4272.7—5.3
    Jun4303.0—6.0
    Sep4329.0—6.0
    Dec4352.0—6.0
    Mar4386.0—6.0
    Jun4401.0—6.0
    Dec4445.0—6.0
    Dec4529.0—6.0
    Dec4614.0—6.0
    Est. sales 1,814,451. Thu.'s sales 1,384,498
    Thu.'s open int 2,268,812, up 13,281
    NYSE COMP. SMALL
    $5 x index
    No open contracts.
    US DOLLAR INDEX
    1000 x index
    May101.24—2.12
    Jun100.67101.43100.42101.24—2.12
    Jul100.97+.53
    Sep100.42101.10100.21100.97—2.11
    Dec100.80—2.05
    Mar100.63—2.05
    Est. sales 19,848. Thu.'s sales 15,232
    Thu.'s open int 35,302, up 1,768
    DJIA Index
    $10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
    500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
    May28490+95
    Jun28390285852832528490+95
    Jul28440+95
    Aug28420+125
    Sep28425+95
    Dec28220+95
    Mar28255+95
    Jun28180+95
    Sep28105+90
    Dec28035+90
    Mar27965+90
    Jun27895+95
    Sep27820+90
    Dec27750+90
    Mar27680+90
    Dec27465+90
    Dec27180+85
    Dec26900+90
    Est. sales 24,573. Thu.'s sales 22,117
    Thu.'s open int 42,878, up 2,335
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.