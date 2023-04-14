April 14, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|28490
|+90
|Sep
|28425
|+95
|Dec
|28220
|+90
|Mar
|28255
|+95
|Thu.'s open int
|n.a.
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4168.7
|4189.0
|4138.0
|4163.7
|—9.0
|Sep
|4204.7
|4226.2
|4175.5
|4201.7
|—7.8
|Dec
|4240.2
|4240.7
|4223.5
|4238.0
|—5.7
|Mar
|4272.7
|—5.3
|Jun
|4303.0
|—6.0
|Sep
|4329.0
|—6.0
|Dec
|4352.0
|—6.0
|Mar
|4386.0
|—6.0
|Jun
|4401.0
|—6.0
|Dec
|4445.0
|—6.0
|Dec
|4529.0
|—6.0
|Dec
|4614.0
|—6.0
|Est. sales 1,814,451.
|Thu.'s sales 1,384,498
|Thu.'s open int 2,268,812,
|up 13,281
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|May
|101.24
|—2.12
|Jun
|100.67
|101.43
|100.42
|101.24
|—2.12
|Jul
|100.97
|+.53
|Sep
|100.42
|101.10
|100.21
|100.97
|—2.11
|Dec
|100.80
|—2.05
|Mar
|100.63
|—2.05
|Est. sales 19,848.
|Thu.'s sales 15,232
|Thu.'s open int 35,302,
|up 1,768
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|May
|28490
|+95
|Jun
|28390
|28585
|28325
|28490
|+95
|Jul
|28440
|+95
|Aug
|28420
|+125
|Sep
|28425
|+95
|Dec
|28220
|+95
|Mar
|28255
|+95
|Jun
|28180
|+95
|Sep
|28105
|+90
|Dec
|28035
|+90
|Mar
|27965
|+90
|Jun
|27895
|+95
|Sep
|27820
|+90
|Dec
|27750
|+90
|Mar
|27680
|+90
|Dec
|27465
|+90
|Dec
|27180
|+85
|Dec
|26900
|+90
|Est. sales 24,573.
|Thu.'s sales 22,117
|Thu.'s open int 42,878,
|up 2,335