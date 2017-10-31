FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Alternate energy, health care jobs among the fastest-growing occupations

By Brian Bowling
 
If you’re picking your next job, you might want to consider the 30 fastest-growing occupations as projected by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Be careful with the numbers.

While solar photovoltaic installers (people who install solar cells) are projected to have the highest growth at 105.3 percent, that’s partly because so few of these jobs are out there. The field is projected to add 11,900 new jobs nationwide over the next decade, bringing its total employment to about 23,200 jobs.

Ditto for the second fastest-growing occupation, wind turbine service technician jobs, which are projected to increased 96.1 percent to 11,300 jobs by 2026.

If you can get those jobs, they pay fairly well with the installers having a median wage of $39,240 while the technicians have a median wage of $52,260.

By comparison, the third fastest-growing field — home health aides — is adding about 1.3 million jobs over the next decade, for a 46.7 percent growth rate, but the median wage is $22,600.

For an occupation that’s adding more than 1 million jobs and pays well, consider software and applications developers. The industry is projected to add just over 1 million jobs over the next decade with a median income of $100,080.

Mathematicians have the highest median wage at $105,810, but the number of jobs is projected to increase by 4,000 over the decade. Since that’s a 29.4 percent increase, you can do the math to figure out how few of these jobs are out there and, if you get the correct answer, you might want to pursue that occupation.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.