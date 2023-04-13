BC-Index fut.

AP NEWS
    April 13, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:

    Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

    NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
    250 x index
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
    $5 x nsa
    Jun28395+445
    Sep28330+450
    Dec28125+445
    Mar28160+480
    Wed.'s open int n.a.
    S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
    500 x index
    No open contracts.
    S&amp;P MINI Index
    50 x index
    Jun4117.54177.04110.24172.7+53.7
    Sep4151.24212.74147.24209.5+54.3
    Dec4197.54246.54197.54243.7+55.0
    Mar4278.0+55.3
    Jun4309.0+55.0
    Sep4335.0+55.0
    Dec4358.0+55.0
    Mar4392.0+55.0
    Jun4407.0+55.0
    Dec4451.0+55.0
    Dec4535.0+55.0
    Dec4620.0+55.0
    Est. sales 1,368,839. Wed.'s sales 1,807,971
    Wed.'s open int 2,255,531, up 7,062
    NYSE COMP. SMALL
    $5 x index
    No open contracts.
    US DOLLAR INDEX
    1000 x index
    May100.70—2.66
    Jun101.17101.29100.53100.70—2.66
    Jul100.44—.47
    Sep100.90101.01100.32100.44—2.64
    Dec100.27—2.58
    Mar100.11—2.57
    Est. sales 15,232. Wed.'s sales 15,808
    Wed.'s open int 33,534, up 458
    DJIA Index
    $10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
    500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
    Apr28418+488
    May28395+485
    Jun27890284352786028395+450
    Jul28345+485
    Sep28230283302823028330+450
    Dec28125+450
    Mar28160+480
    Jun28085+480
    Sep28015+480
    Dec27945+480
    Mar27875+480
    Jun27800+475
    Sep27730+475
    Dec27660+475
    Mar27590+475
    Dec27375+470
    Dec27095+465
    Dec26810+460
    Est. sales 21,897. Wed.'s sales 20,173
    Wed.'s open int 40,543, up 974
