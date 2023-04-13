April 13, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|28395
|+445
|Sep
|28330
|+450
|Dec
|28125
|+445
|Mar
|28160
|+480
|Wed.'s open int
|n.a.
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4117.5
|4177.0
|4110.2
|4172.7
|+53.7
|Sep
|4151.2
|4212.7
|4147.2
|4209.5
|+54.3
|Dec
|4197.5
|4246.5
|4197.5
|4243.7
|+55.0
|Mar
|4278.0
|+55.3
|Jun
|4309.0
|+55.0
|Sep
|4335.0
|+55.0
|Dec
|4358.0
|+55.0
|Mar
|4392.0
|+55.0
|Jun
|4407.0
|+55.0
|Dec
|4451.0
|+55.0
|Dec
|4535.0
|+55.0
|Dec
|4620.0
|+55.0
|Est. sales 1,368,839.
|Wed.'s sales 1,807,971
|Wed.'s open int 2,255,531,
|up 7,062
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|May
|100.70
|—2.66
|Jun
|101.17
|101.29
|100.53
|100.70
|—2.66
|Jul
|100.44
|—.47
|Sep
|100.90
|101.01
|100.32
|100.44
|—2.64
|Dec
|100.27
|—2.58
|Mar
|100.11
|—2.57
|Est. sales 15,232.
|Wed.'s sales 15,808
|Wed.'s open int 33,534,
|up 458
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Apr
|28418
|+488
|May
|28395
|+485
|Jun
|27890
|28435
|27860
|28395
|+450
|Jul
|28345
|+485
|Sep
|28230
|28330
|28230
|28330
|+450
|Dec
|28125
|+450
|Mar
|28160
|+480
|Jun
|28085
|+480
|Sep
|28015
|+480
|Dec
|27945
|+480
|Mar
|27875
|+480
|Jun
|27800
|+475
|Sep
|27730
|+475
|Dec
|27660
|+475
|Mar
|27590
|+475
|Dec
|27375
|+470
|Dec
|27095
|+465
|Dec
|26810
|+460
|Est. sales 21,897.
|Wed.'s sales 20,173
|Wed.'s open int 40,543,
|up 974