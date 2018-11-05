Book sales scheduled for Oakmont Carnegie Library

Oakmont Carnegie Library’s semi-annual big bag book sale will take place Saturday.

Patrons can come to the library at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., spend $5 and fill a bag with various books and materials.

The sale takes place in the Squirrels Next and Oak Room in the lower sections of the library.

An antique and rare book sale will be going on at the same time in the library. Those items are specially priced.

Proceeds benefit the library. More information is available by calling 412-828-9532 or online at oakmontlibrary.org.