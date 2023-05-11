BC-Index fut.

AP NEWS
May 11, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun29130+70
Sep29060+70
Dec28850+70
Mar28885+85
Wed.'s open int n.a.
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4152.74168.54121.54143.7—8.3
Sep4193.24205.04159.54181.5—8.5
Dec4226.54237.54198.74216.7—8.8
Mar4249.7—9.5
Jun4279.0—10.0
Sep4301.0—10.0
Dec4322.0—10.0
Mar4356.0—10.0
Jun4371.0—10.0
Dec4415.0—10.0
Dec4499.0—10.0
Dec4584.0—10.0
Est. sales 1,418,095. Wed.'s sales 1,831,245
Wed.'s open int 2,304,584, up 8,325
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun101.22101.97101.11101.87+.61
Jul101.52+.58
Aug101.52+.58
Sep100.93101.61100.93101.52+.58
Dec101.32+.58
Mar101.16+.58
Est. sales 16,148. Wed.'s sales 13,799
Wed.'s open int 32,648, up 473
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
May29126+86
Jun29055291952896029130+75
Jul29075+85
Aug29055+85
Sep29060+75
Dec28850+70
Mar28885+85
Jun28810+85
Sep28735+85
Dec28665+85
Mar28590+85
Jun28515+80
Sep28445+85
Dec28370+80
Mar28300+85
Dec28080+80
Dec27790+80
Dec27500+80
Est. sales 23,426. Wed.'s sales 26,048
Wed.'s open int 47,269
