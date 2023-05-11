May 11, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|29130
|+70
|Sep
|29060
|+70
|Dec
|28850
|+70
|Mar
|28885
|+85
|Wed.'s open int
|n.a.
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4152.7
|4168.5
|4121.5
|4143.7
|—8.3
|Sep
|4193.2
|4205.0
|4159.5
|4181.5
|—8.5
|Dec
|4226.5
|4237.5
|4198.7
|4216.7
|—8.8
|Mar
|4249.7
|—9.5
|Jun
|4279.0
|—10.0
|Sep
|4301.0
|—10.0
|Dec
|4322.0
|—10.0
|Mar
|4356.0
|—10.0
|Jun
|4371.0
|—10.0
|Dec
|4415.0
|—10.0
|Dec
|4499.0
|—10.0
|Dec
|4584.0
|—10.0
|Est. sales 1,418,095.
|Wed.'s sales 1,831,245
|Wed.'s open int 2,304,584,
|up 8,325
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|101.22
|101.97
|101.11
|101.87
|+.61
|Jul
|101.52
|+.58
|Aug
|101.52
|+.58
|Sep
|100.93
|101.61
|100.93
|101.52
|+.58
|Dec
|101.32
|+.58
|Mar
|101.16
|+.58
|Est. sales 16,148.
|Wed.'s sales 13,799
|Wed.'s open int 32,648,
|up 473
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|May
|29126
|+86
|Jun
|29055
|29195
|28960
|29130
|+75
|Jul
|29075
|+85
|Aug
|29055
|+85
|Sep
|29060
|+75
|Dec
|28850
|+70
|Mar
|28885
|+85
|Jun
|28810
|+85
|Sep
|28735
|+85
|Dec
|28665
|+85
|Mar
|28590
|+85
|Jun
|28515
|+80
|Sep
|28445
|+85
|Dec
|28370
|+80
|Mar
|28300
|+85
|Dec
|28080
|+80
|Dec
|27790
|+80
|Dec
|27500
|+80
|Est. sales 23,426.
|Wed.'s sales 26,048
|Wed.'s open int 47,269