BC-Index fut.

June 8, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun31890
Sep31835+5
Dec31610
Mar316355
Jun3155010
Wed.'s open int n.a.
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4273.24302.54262.74298.2+24.0
Sep4316.04346.04305.74341.7+24.5
Dec4364.54387.54352.54386.0+25.0
Mar4431.0+25.3
Jun4463.24473.04462.54473.0+25.0
Sep4505.0+25.0
Dec4533.0+25.0
Mar4552.0+25.0
Jun4567.0+25.0
Dec4613.0+25.0
Dec4699.0+25.0
Dec4786.0+25.0
Est. sales 1,879,097. Wed.'s sales 1,925,320
Wed.'s open int 2,507,877, up 7,645
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun104.00104.04103.27103.31—.05
Jul102.92—.74
Aug102.92—.74
Sep103.62103.62102.87102.92—.16
Dec103.11103.11102.58102.58—.27
Mar102.28—.40
Est. sales 15,816. Wed.'s sales 14,129
Wed.'s open int 33,595
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jun31845320353143031890+5
Jul316053184531605318455
Aug318205
Sep31800319803136031835+5
Oct317655
Dec31610
Mar316355
Jun315505
Sep314705
Dec313905
Mar313105
Jun3123010
Sep3115010
Dec3107010
Mar309955
Jun30915+15
Dec307555
Dec3043510
Dec301205
Est. sales 59,067. Wed.'s sales 95,596
Wed.'s open int 90,373, up 6,085
