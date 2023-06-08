June 8, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|31890
|Sep
|31835
|+
|5
|Dec
|31610
|Mar
|31635
|—
|5
|Jun
|31550
|—
|10
|Wed.'s open int
|n.a.
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4273.2
|4302.5
|4262.7
|4298.2
|+24.0
|Sep
|4316.0
|4346.0
|4305.7
|4341.7
|+24.5
|Dec
|4364.5
|4387.5
|4352.5
|4386.0
|+25.0
|Mar
|4431.0
|+25.3
|Jun
|4463.2
|4473.0
|4462.5
|4473.0
|+25.0
|Sep
|4505.0
|+25.0
|Dec
|4533.0
|+25.0
|Mar
|4552.0
|+25.0
|Jun
|4567.0
|+25.0
|Dec
|4613.0
|+25.0
|Dec
|4699.0
|+25.0
|Dec
|4786.0
|+25.0
|Est. sales 1,879,097.
|Wed.'s sales 1,925,320
|Wed.'s open int 2,507,877,
|up 7,645
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|104.00
|104.04
|103.27
|103.31
|—.05
|Jul
|102.92
|—.74
|Aug
|102.92
|—.74
|Sep
|103.62
|103.62
|102.87
|102.92
|—.16
|Dec
|103.11
|103.11
|102.58
|102.58
|—.27
|Mar
|102.28
|—.40
|Est. sales 15,816.
|Wed.'s sales 14,129
|Wed.'s open int 33,595
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jun
|31845
|32035
|31430
|31890
|+
|5
|Jul
|31605
|31845
|31605
|31845
|—
|5
|Aug
|31820
|—
|5
|Sep
|31800
|31980
|31360
|31835
|+
|5
|Oct
|31765
|—
|5
|Dec
|31610
|Mar
|31635
|—
|5
|Jun
|31550
|—
|5
|Sep
|31470
|—
|5
|Dec
|31390
|—
|5
|Mar
|31310
|—
|5
|Jun
|31230
|—
|10
|Sep
|31150
|—
|10
|Dec
|31070
|—
|10
|Mar
|30995
|—
|5
|Jun
|30915
|+15
|Dec
|30755
|—
|5
|Dec
|30435
|—
|10
|Dec
|30120
|—
|5
|Est. sales 59,067.
|Wed.'s sales 95,596
|Wed.'s open int 90,373,
|up 6,085