May 5, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|29100
|+470
|Sep
|29040
|+470
|Dec
|28835
|+475
|Mar
|29270
|+470
|Thu.'s sales 4,579
|Thu.'s open int 12,188
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4077.2
|4163.2
|4076.7
|4150.2
|+74.5
|Sep
|4115.2
|4200.5
|4115.2
|4187.7
|+75.7
|Dec
|4161.0
|4235.7
|4158.0
|4222.7
|+77.5
|Mar
|4255.0
|4255.2
|4252.0
|4255.2
|+80.2
|Jun
|4284.0
|+80.0
|Sep
|4303.0
|+80.0
|Dec
|4324.0
|+80.0
|Mar
|4361.0
|+80.0
|Jun
|4376.0
|+80.0
|Dec
|4420.0
|+80.0
|Dec
|4504.0
|+80.0
|Dec
|4589.0
|+80.0
|Est. sales 1,484,904.
|Thu.'s sales 1,997,270
|Thu.'s open int 2,275,889
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|May
|100.99
|—2.37
|Jun
|101.13
|101.55
|100.90
|100.99
|—2.37
|Jul
|100.67
|—.18
|Sep
|100.76
|101.16
|100.66
|100.67
|—2.41
|Dec
|100.48
|—2.37
|Mar
|100.31
|—2.37
|Est. sales 13,655.
|Thu.'s sales 22,007
|Thu.'s open int 32,821,
|up 619
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|May
|29515
|+485
|Jun
|28630
|29150
|28630
|29100
|+475
|Jul
|29460
|+480
|Aug
|29440
|+480
|Sep
|28945
|29040
|28945
|29040
|+475
|Dec
|28835
|+475
|Mar
|29270
|+475
|Jun
|29190
|+475
|Sep
|29115
|+475
|Dec
|29045
|+475
|Mar
|28970
|+470
|Jun
|28895
|+470
|Sep
|28820
|+465
|Dec
|28750
|+470
|Mar
|28675
|+465
|Dec
|28455
|+465
|Dec
|28160
|+460
|Dec
|27865
|+455
|Est. sales 27,778.
|Thu.'s sales 27,798
|Thu.'s open int 47,676