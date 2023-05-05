BC-Index fut.

AP NEWS
May 5, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun29100+470
Sep29040+470
Dec28835+475
Mar29270+470
Thu.'s sales 4,579
Thu.'s open int 12,188
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4077.24163.24076.74150.2+74.5
Sep4115.24200.54115.24187.7+75.7
Dec4161.04235.74158.04222.7+77.5
Mar4255.04255.24252.04255.2+80.2
Jun4284.0+80.0
Sep4303.0+80.0
Dec4324.0+80.0
Mar4361.0+80.0
Jun4376.0+80.0
Dec4420.0+80.0
Dec4504.0+80.0
Dec4589.0+80.0
Est. sales 1,484,904. Thu.'s sales 1,997,270
Thu.'s open int 2,275,889
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
May100.99—2.37
Jun101.13101.55100.90100.99—2.37
Jul100.67—.18
Sep100.76101.16100.66100.67—2.41
Dec100.48—2.37
Mar100.31—2.37
Est. sales 13,655. Thu.'s sales 22,007
Thu.'s open int 32,821, up 619
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
May29515+485
Jun28630291502863029100+475
Jul29460+480
Aug29440+480
Sep28945290402894529040+475
Dec28835+475
Mar29270+475
Jun29190+475
Sep29115+475
Dec29045+475
Mar28970+470
Jun28895+470
Sep28820+465
Dec28750+470
Mar28675+465
Dec28455+465
Dec28160+460
Dec27865+455
Est. sales 27,778. Thu.'s sales 27,798
Thu.'s open int 47,676
