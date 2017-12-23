Unity authority opts for new debris screen at sewage treatment plant

The Unity Township Municipal Authority this week agreed to replace a screening device at its sewage treatment plant with a new headworks bar screen.

Authority operations manager Doug Pike said the screen, which will be designed by the township’s engineering consultant, catches and removes rags and other debris that arrive in raw sewage. This protects pumps and other equipment in the plant from jams and clogs.

Pike said the existing device performs the same task but is aging and has many parts that wear out and eventually need to be replaced.

A comparison of the estimated $280,000 cost of the new screen and the cost of maintaining the existing one for two more decades was “a break-even proposition, and we’re getting a new piece of equipment,” he said.

The authority advises that many items marketed as disposable or flushable don’t degrade like toilet paper and can clog pipes and tangle in pumps. The authority asks residents not to flush baby or disinfectant wipes, diapers, facial tissues, napkins or paper towels, sanitary napkins or toilet bowl scrub pads.

