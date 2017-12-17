FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Marshall tax rate to remain unchanged for 2018

 
Continued growth along the Route 19 corridor and a strong housing market will allow Marshall Township to keep the 2018 real estate tax at the same level for the sixth consecutive year.

“This growth translates to substantial expansion in both our real estate and earned income collections, and presents challenges of increasing demand on our services and programs,” wrote Manager Neil McFadden in his budget address to the board of supervisors.

The unchanged 1.42-mill real estate tax rate means property owners will continue to pay $142 a year for every $100,000 of assessed property value to cover municipal operations.

The budget was unanimously approved by the board of supervisors at its Dec. 4 meeting.

To address the growing demand for services, the township has budgeted more than $968,000 for road construction and another $530,000 for park and recreation improvements and programs, including work to develop Altmyer Park as well as upgrades to Knob Hill Park.

The two largest sources of income in next year’s nearly $7.48 million general fund budget are from the real estate and earned income taxes.

The township anticipates collecting about $3 million from the earned income tax, which is 14 percent more than this year; and another $1.88 million from the property tax, an increase of 4.7 percent over this year.

Revenue from all taxes collected will account for 82.5 percent of next year’s budget.

Other major sources of local revenue include $600,000 from the real estate transfer tax and $470,000 from the local services tax.

Fees for permits and other services provided by the township will bring in another $484,000 and nearly $310,000 is expected to be generated from state, county and local sources.

Public works, which includes road paving, building maintenance and snow removal among other things, will receive the largest allocation in next year’s budget — $2.35 million.

The second largest expenditure — $2.09 million — will be for police, fire and emergency medical services.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.