June 15, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Sep
|33465
|—
|25
|Dec
|33235
|—
|25
|Mar
|33185
|—
|25
|Jun
|33200
|Wed.'s sales 10,862
|Wed.'s open int 16,109,
|up 150
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4378.7
|4441.0
|4350.0
|4426.5
|+52.3
|Sep
|4422.7
|4485.5
|4393.7
|4471.2
|+52.7
|Dec
|4468.0
|4532.0
|4441.2
|4518.2
|+53.7
|Mar
|4550.0
|4567.0
|4544.0
|4566.0
|+53.8
|Jun
|4576.0
|4617.5
|4576.0
|4613.2
|+55.7
|Sep
|4647.0
|+54.0
|Dec
|4681.0
|+54.0
|Mar
|4700.0
|+54.0
|Jun
|4715.0
|+54.0
|Dec
|4761.0
|+54.0
|Dec
|4847.0
|+54.0
|Dec
|4934.0
|+54.0
|Est. sales 2,378,735.
|Wed.'s sales 2,901,646
|Wed.'s open int 2,924,249,
|up 16,781
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|102.92
|103.36
|102.09
|102.10
|—1.26
|Jul
|101.71
|—.81
|Aug
|101.71
|—.81
|Sep
|102.51
|102.95
|101.69
|101.71
|—1.37
|Dec
|102.25
|102.25
|101.38
|101.38
|—1.47
|Mar
|101.06
|—1.62
|Est. sales 39,643.
|Wed.'s sales 44,970
|Wed.'s open int 31,649
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jul
|33510
|Aug
|33485
|Sep
|33560
|33745
|33110
|33465
|—
|25
|Oct
|33425
|Dec
|33235
|—
|25
|Mar
|33185
|—
|25
|Jun
|33200
|Sep
|33115
|Dec
|33030
|—
|5
|Mar
|32950
|Jun
|32865
|Sep
|32780
|—
|5
|Dec
|32695
|—
|5
|Mar
|32615
|Jun
|32530
|Dec
|32365
|Dec
|32030
|Dec
|31695
|Est. sales 43,437.
|Wed.'s sales 47,051
|Wed.'s open int 55,455,
|up 426