BC-Index fut.

June 15, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Sep3346525
Dec3323525
Mar3318525
Jun33200
Wed.'s sales 10,862
Wed.'s open int 16,109, up 150
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4378.74441.04350.04426.5+52.3
Sep4422.74485.54393.74471.2+52.7
Dec4468.04532.04441.24518.2+53.7
Mar4550.04567.04544.04566.0+53.8
Jun4576.04617.54576.04613.2+55.7
Sep4647.0+54.0
Dec4681.0+54.0
Mar4700.0+54.0
Jun4715.0+54.0
Dec4761.0+54.0
Dec4847.0+54.0
Dec4934.0+54.0
Est. sales 2,378,735. Wed.'s sales 2,901,646
Wed.'s open int 2,924,249, up 16,781
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun102.92103.36102.09102.10—1.26
Jul101.71—.81
Aug101.71—.81
Sep102.51102.95101.69101.71—1.37
Dec102.25102.25101.38101.38—1.47
Mar101.06—1.62
Est. sales 39,643. Wed.'s sales 44,970
Wed.'s open int 31,649
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jul33510
Aug33485
Sep3356033745331103346525
Oct33425
Dec3323525
Mar3318525
Jun33200
Sep33115
Dec330305
Mar32950
Jun32865
Sep327805
Dec326955
Mar32615
Jun32530
Dec32365
Dec32030
Dec31695
Est. sales 43,437. Wed.'s sales 47,051
Wed.'s open int 55,455, up 426
