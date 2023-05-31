May 31, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Wednesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|30780
|—370
|Sep
|30725
|—365
|Dec
|30510
|—370
|Mar
|30545
|—375
|Jun
|30465
|—365
|Tue.'s sales 14,916
|Tue.'s open int 15,459,
|up 173
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4213.0
|4217.7
|4174.0
|4190.5
|—24.5
|Sep
|4255.5
|4260.2
|4216.0
|4232.2
|—25.3
|Dec
|4301.0
|4301.0
|4259.0
|4273.7
|—25.8
|Mar
|4330.2
|4330.2
|4309.7
|4315.7
|—25.3
|Jun
|4363.7
|4363.7
|4352.0
|4352.0
|—29.0
|Sep
|4380.0
|—33.0
|Dec
|4408.0
|—33.0
|Mar
|4430.0
|—33.0
|Jun
|4445.0
|—33.0
|Dec
|4490.0
|—33.0
|Dec
|4575.0
|—33.0
|Dec
|4660.0
|—33.0
|Est. sales 2,063,216.
|Tue.'s sales 1,970,749
|Tue.'s open int 2,494,943,
|up 32,779
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|103.99
|104.61
|103.93
|104.24
|+.88
|Jul
|103.84
|+.18
|Aug
|103.84
|+.18
|Sep
|103.57
|104.20
|103.57
|103.84
|+.76
|Dec
|103.70
|103.74
|103.34
|103.48
|+.63
|Mar
|103.24
|+.56
|Est. sales 18,048.
|Tue.'s sales 12,137
|Tue.'s open int 32,373,
|up 551
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jun
|31140
|31145
|30640
|30780
|—365
|Jul
|30760
|30760
|30750
|30750
|—370
|Aug
|30725
|—370
|Sep
|30910
|30970
|30615
|30725
|—365
|Oct
|30670
|—370
|Dec
|30510
|—365
|Mar
|30545
|—370
|Jun
|30465
|—365
|Sep
|30385
|—370
|Dec
|30310
|—365
|Mar
|30235
|—365
|Jun
|30155
|—365
|Sep
|30080
|—365
|Dec
|30005
|—360
|Mar
|29925
|—365
|Dec
|29695
|—360
|Dec
|29390
|—355
|Dec
|29085
|—350
|Est. sales 33,202.
|Tue.'s sales 58,905
|Tue.'s open int 61,649,
|up 529