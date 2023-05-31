AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Index fut.

May 31, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Wednesday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun30780—370
Sep30725—365
Dec30510—370
Mar30545—375
Jun30465—365
Tue.'s sales 14,916
Tue.'s open int 15,459, up 173
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4213.04217.74174.04190.5—24.5
Sep4255.54260.24216.04232.2—25.3
Dec4301.04301.04259.04273.7—25.8
Mar4330.24330.24309.74315.7—25.3
Jun4363.74363.74352.04352.0—29.0
Sep4380.0—33.0
Dec4408.0—33.0
Mar4430.0—33.0
Jun4445.0—33.0
Dec4490.0—33.0
Dec4575.0—33.0
Dec4660.0—33.0
Est. sales 2,063,216. Tue.'s sales 1,970,749
Tue.'s open int 2,494,943, up 32,779
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun103.99104.61103.93104.24+.88
Jul103.84+.18
Aug103.84+.18
Sep103.57104.20103.57103.84+.76
Dec103.70103.74103.34103.48+.63
Mar103.24+.56
Est. sales 18,048. Tue.'s sales 12,137
Tue.'s open int 32,373, up 551
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jun31140311453064030780—365
Jul30760307603075030750—370
Aug30725—370
Sep30910309703061530725—365
Oct30670—370
Dec30510—365
Mar30545—370
Jun30465—365
Sep30385—370
Dec30310—365
Mar30235—365
Jun30155—365
Sep30080—365
Dec30005—360
Mar29925—365
Dec29695—360
Dec29390—355
Dec29085—350
Est. sales 33,202. Tue.'s sales 58,905
Tue.'s open int 61,649, up 529
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.